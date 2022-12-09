Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
At least 2 wounded in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left at least two people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville
Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats. Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer...
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
Prattville man gets prison after 2021 hit-and-run, police chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 28-year-old Prattville man has been sentenced to federal prison following conviction on an early 2021 incident involving a hit-and-run that ended with a police chase and crash. Daniel Cole Ahearn’s plea agreement and sentencing comes nearly two years after a Jan. 13, 2021 hit-and-run...
PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile
Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile. Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road. Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple...
Bomb squad works to safely recover explosives at Auburn home, two arrested
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Local, state, and federal agents evacuated and cordoned off an Auburn city block while a bomb squad carefully recovers explosives Auburn police say have been located at home. The devices will be transported for destruction at another location. Two men, including a 74-year-old and his 30-year-old relative, are facing charges in […]
Opelika Police searching for Ulta Cosmetics theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police are investigating a Theft of Property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics, located at 2690 Enterprises Drive, and are asking for public assistance tp identify the two suspects involved. According to Opelika Police, on Dec. 4, surveillance video showed two suspects concealing merchandise inside their jackets before leaving the […]
Montgomery police searching for leads in unsolved 2020 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – Montgomery police are looking for leads and any information in Keshon Gardner’s murder. The 30-year-old was the city’s 30th homicide in 2020. He was gunned down in broad daylight in Regency Park on June 28, 2020. Gardner’s mother, Mollie Gardner, will never forget...
Wetumpka family advocates for seatbelt safety after son dies in crash
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Amid the busiest travel season of the year, a Wetumpka family is reminding drivers about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after losing their son in a crash. The day after Thanksgiving, 32-year-old Alex Cumbie was driving home after a night out with friends on Central...
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
Nine People Sentenced in Macon County Drug Trafficking Operation
The ninth and final person has been sentenced for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montgomery. The U.S. Attorney says the nine people were members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga.
Flatwood community recovering a week after deadly tornado
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes, buildings, and downed a...
Montgomery bank robbery suspect sought
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that a robbery happened in the 1400 block of Eastern Boulevard. That’s the same area where a WSFA 12 News crew found a large police presence at the PNC Bank branch.
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
