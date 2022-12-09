Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Investigating Alleged Armed Robbery
The South Jacksonville Police are seeking information about an alleged armed robbery at a residence that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a police report, at approximately 1AM Sunday, a female complainant told police dispatch that two individuals known to her came into her home without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. Upon entry, the complainant said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then fled the area and have not been located. The police report did not indicate whether any money was taken or not during the incident.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges in two cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury filed single counts against two area residents in two separate cases this week. Peoria County Court records indicate Travis Close, 32, pleaded guilty during an arraignment Thursday to a Class-X felony charge of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. Close was indicted by...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96
QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
YAHOO!
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies were searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office Saturday said the 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday. Her car was found on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Presence in a School Zone
A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to unlawfully being on school grounds as a sex offender in Morgan County Court Thursday. 59-year-old Paul A. Kluge of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to a class four felony charge of unlawful presence in a school zone by a sex offender when persons under 18 are present, stemming from an arrest on November 9th, 2021 at Jacksonville Middle School.
wlds.com
More Information Released on Missing Person Search Near Petersburg
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has released a description and some information about the circumstances relating to a person’s disappearance near Petersburg on Friday. According to a press release, on Friday, a 76 year old white female was reported missing from Springfield. The missing female’s vehicle was located on the east edge of Petersburg near the Illinois Route 123 bridge, where Route 123 intersects with Second Street. A widespread search by multiple agencies then began involving both ground, water, and air search teams. As of Sunday morning, the missing person has not been located. No clothing description is available.
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
wmay.com
Body Found, Believed To Be That Of Missing Woman
Menard County authorities say a body pulled from the Sangamon River Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of a missing woman from Springfield. The 76-year-old woman was reported missing Friday, and her vehicle was parked near the river in Petersburg later that day. After an extensive search, personnel in a rescue boat spotted the body in the water around 4 Sunday afternoon.
wlds.com
Missing Person in Petersburg Found in Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman missing since early Friday morning has been found deceased in the Sangamon River. At 7:40PM Sunday night, Menard County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Hollis reports that at approximately 4:06PM Sunday personnel in a rescue boat reported that they had located what could possibly be a person in the river, north of the of Illinois Route 123 bridge east of Petersburg. Additional units arrived at that location and it was confirmed that a person was indeed in the water. The individual was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
WAND TV
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
newschannel20.com
Coroner confirms identity of man killed on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Update:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the identity of the pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle last night on interstate 55. Edwin Bartosh, 48, of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. The...
Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55
Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
wlds.com
Missing Person Investigation Underway Near Petersburg, Search is on Near Sangamon River
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are currently conducting a missing persons investigation. According to a press release from shortly after 5:30 last night, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the Petersburg Police Department with a missing persons investigation along the the Sangamon River near Hurie Park.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits
A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.
capitolwolf.com
2 arrested on meth charges
Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 1