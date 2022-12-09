Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
IGN
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Gamespot
The Best Family Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly games are often--and unfairly--labeled as low effort entertainment that only exists so that you don't have to worry about accidentally showing your kids a gruesome Mortal Kombat fatality. In 2022, games of the friendlier variety weren't just fun, but some of the best entertainment of the year and available on a wide variety of platforms. These were games that were designed to appeal to as many people as possible, regularly mixing up high-energy designs with deceptively complex gameplay systems while somehow still being approachable to everyone in the room.
Gamespot
Fortnite And Dead Space Crossover Is Rumored For January
It appears Motive Studio will be working with Epic Games for a Fortnite / Dead Space collaboration. Thanks to an Inside Gaming report, we know this collaboration is supposed to happen sometime in January, before the Dead Space remake launch on January 27. If the reports are true, this may be Fortnite's first major collaboration of 2023--though certainly not its last. The reporter, Tom Henderson, has a good track record when reporting Fortnite rumors.
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles
From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
Gamespot
GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. 2022 has been a pretty remarkable year for video games, with the very best games of the year split fairly evenly across genre and developer size. Sure, we had massive AAA role-playing games and titles from established franchises impress us, but we also played some of the most-impressive indie games in years on everything from Xbox Series X to mobile. That made narrowing down to 2022's 10 best games quite a challenge, but the GameSpot staff rolled up our sleeves and made the tough decisions.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Gamespot
Dragon Quest Treasures Review - All About That Bling
Loot. Few words in gaming hold such power. The promise of sick loot is a siren song that has driven many a player to take on bold challenges and reconsider their objectives… as well as to make exceptionally poor judgments and even pry open their real-life wallets. Many games, regardless of era and platform, are fundamentally about the satisfaction of obtaining loot, but few will admit that. Dragon Quest Treasures is the rare game that states outright that accumulating a trove of legendary loot is the whole point--and, if you can endure some of its gameplay and technical foibles, you too can experience the satisfaction of having a Scrooge McDuck-like vault of gold (but not the experience of swimming in it).
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story
Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
