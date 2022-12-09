ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Lee County issues boil water notice

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health and the Lee County PSA have issued a boil water notice for St. Charles residents.

The notice was issued due to a mainline break that happened Thursday, Dec. 8 while construction crews worked on the St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project, the release from Lee County PSA states.

Lee County PSA advises residents of St. Charles to use boiled tap water or bottled water for bringing and cooking purposes.

The full notice can be read below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238Cr4_0jcamu9a00
Lee County PSA
WJHL

WJHL

