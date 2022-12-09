Lee County issues boil water notice
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health and the Lee County PSA have issued a boil water notice for St. Charles residents.
The notice was issued due to a mainline break that happened Thursday, Dec. 8 while construction crews worked on the St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project, the release from Lee County PSA states.State board: South Fork Utility District must find a partner
Lee County PSA advises residents of St. Charles to use boiled tap water or bottled water for bringing and cooking purposes.
