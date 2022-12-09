$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.

