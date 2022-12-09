Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas pediatricians to start screening for hunger, thanks to new $20K grant
SAN ANTONIO – Holidays are associated with many joyous things but some tough topics as well, like hunger. As kids take their holiday breaks, many are pulled from their main food source at school. In Bexar County, there are 112,810 food insecure as of 2020, according to data from...
orangeandbluepress.com
HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
KWTX
Texas has amended its constitution hundreds of times. It’s not likely to do so for abortion anytime soon.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy. State Rep....
KSAT 12
Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy.
KVUE
Audit finds Texas Department of Family and Protective Services needs to improve how it handles temporary foster care
AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) will add additional oversight to their community-based care. This comes after the State Auditor’s Office found two deficiencies requiring immediate attention. “The Department of Family and Protective Services (Department) had some processes and related controls to monitor...
texasstandard.org
Emails show a report on maternal mortality was delayed. Advocates think it was politically motivated.
Earlier this fall, the Department of State Health Services was planning to release a report examining the issue of maternal mortality and persistent racial disparities that occur in addressing the issue. Then, with little warning, the department announced the report would be delayed. Jeremy Blackman, who covers health and politics...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Dec. 12, 2022: The odds on a Greg Abbott presidential bid
For the past four decades, there’s almost always been a Texas Republican running when presidential elections roll around. Will Gov. Greg Abbott continue the trend?. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Check back later today for updated story links and audio. Texas’s only...
Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.
Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Combatting Central Texas’ ‘tripledemic’: RSV, Flu & COVID on the rise
According to data from Austin Public Health, a larger percentage of patients are visiting doctors and hospitals for flu-like illnesses so far this year than in recent years.
MySanAntonio
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Texas cops suspicious when no one in SUV knew Alabama driver; he’s been charged with human trafficking
An Alabama man has been charged in Texas with human smuggling after police found him driving an SUV with six people inside, all the passengers were Mexican citizens. Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged withe human smuggling after Kilgore, Texas, police responded to an accident on Interstate 20 at just before midnight last Saturday.
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
KXAN
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
There Is An Outbreak Of Canine Flu. Here Is What You Should Know
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern around illness and diseases spread. The fear, especially in this season, usually surrounds respiratory illnesses like RSV or influenza, but doctors in texas have recommended that you should also look out for cases of canine flu, according to KXAN. Canine influenza is quite similar...
KVUE
