ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas

$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Audit finds Texas Department of Family and Protective Services needs to improve how it handles temporary foster care

AUSTIN, Texas — The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) will add additional oversight to their community-based care. This comes after the State Auditor’s Office found two deficiencies requiring immediate attention. “The Department of Family and Protective Services (Department) had some processes and related controls to monitor...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Dec. 12, 2022: The odds on a Greg Abbott presidential bid

For the past four decades, there’s almost always been a Texas Republican running when presidential elections roll around. Will Gov. Greg Abbott continue the trend?. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Check back later today for updated story links and audio. Texas’s only...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Is a front license plate required in Texas?

TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy