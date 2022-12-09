Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Include From Software's Signature Giant Boss Battles
From Software isn't planning to make a sci-fi Soulsborne with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, but you can expect the studio to include its signature boss fights in the game when it arrives in 2023. According to director Masaru Yamamura--who served as project lead on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice--boss battles will be challenging and will require players to tinker with their mechs before they challenge a massive armored core on the battlefield.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Announced - The Game Awards 2022
Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod have unveiled a new action-RPG called Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the game stars a pair of ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. The game takes place in 1695...
CNET
Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West
The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Returns Call Of Duty's Classic Shipment Map With Season 1 Reloaded
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 Reloaded update arrives on December 14, and the big update will bring Call Of Duty's iconic Shipment map to the game. Shipment has a new look for Modern Warfare 2, and a new Activision blog post highlights all the changes players can expect. Here is everything you need to know about this updated version of Shipment.
Gamespot
Winter Wonderlands: 11 Fun Video Games Set During Christmas
December is a great month to spend time with family and friends, take some time off of work, and dust off the Sinatra vinyl. It can also be a good time to take your shoes off and play some video games, and what's better than celebrating the holiday season in the games themselves? The number of games set during Christmas isn't incredibly long, but putting together this list, I discovered more than I previously knew about, including a few hidden gems that might be well worth a try if you're looking for a festive new experience.
Gamespot
The Best Family Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Family-friendly games are often--and unfairly--labeled as low effort entertainment that only exists so that you don't have to worry about accidentally showing your kids a gruesome Mortal Kombat fatality. In 2022, games of the friendlier variety weren't just fun, but some of the best entertainment of the year and available on a wide variety of platforms. These were games that were designed to appeal to as many people as possible, regularly mixing up high-energy designs with deceptively complex gameplay systems while somehow still being approachable to everyone in the room.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Genshin Impact emerges victorious in the bitter Game Awards war against Sonic Frontiers
The two fanbases developed a brutal rivalry over the fan-voted award.
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. 2022 has been a pretty remarkable year for video games, with the very best games of the year split fairly evenly across genre and developer size. Sure, we had massive AAA role-playing games and titles from established franchises impress us, but we also played some of the most-impressive indie games in years on everything from Xbox Series X to mobile. That made narrowing down to 2022's 10 best games quite a challenge, but the GameSpot staff rolled up our sleeves and made the tough decisions.
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Gorillaz Share 'Skinny Ape,' Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Live Debut
They call it a 'first-of-its-kind immersive experience.'
ComicBook
Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
Gamespot
Microsoft Reportedly Willing To Allow Call Of Duty On PS Plus
Another compromise has cropped up from Microsoft, as the company reportedly has proffered Sony the option to put Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus. This would be one of the latest concessions from the Xbox maker regarding the popular FPS franchise as part of its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Announced With New Trailer
After a prolonged period of waiting, Square Enix has today finally announced the release date for Final Fantasy XVI. Earlier this year, Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for the next installment in the long-running RPG series alongside a Summer 2023 launch window. And while fans have been eager to learn more about the title since that time, Square has today shown off an extensive new look at Final Fantasy XVI while also announcing when it will be hitting store shelves.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Season of the Seraph Trailer
Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph will be available starting today, December 6, 2022, through February 28, 2023. Watch the thrilling trailer for Season of the Seraph, featuring new seasonal activities, weekly missions that culminate to the discovery of a new Exotic weapon, a brand-new dungeon, some PvP updates, and more. A Ubisoft collaboration brings in-game ornaments to players who can now dress as iconic assassins in Destiny 2. Additionally, annual events such as The Dawning and Moments of Triumph are also back this Season for Guardians to celebrate the holidays.
