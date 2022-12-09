Read full article on original website
Mary Husser Roberts
A resident of River Ridge, LA, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Sanctuary at Passages in New Orleans, LA. She was born September 4, 1932 in Independence, LA and was 90 years of age. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, David Roberts; granddaughter, Caitlin Roberts; sisters, Virginia Bahm and Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie; brother, Theodore Husser, Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart, and Lidia Dubrock; brother, George Husser. Visitation at New Sharon Baptist Church from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Baptist Cemetery, Husser, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Ruth Strain Pitts
Ruth Strain Prats, 73, died on November 27, 2022 in Covington, Louisiana. She was born to the late Edward Arnold Strain and Etta Theriot Strain on September 10, 1949. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Brown of Covington, Louisiana and Laurie Moorman of Dallas, Texas. She leaves behind two sons-in-law, Timothy Brown and Paul Moorman, as well as eight grandchildren, Michael Brown (Kristin), Caroline Brown, Joseph Brown, Max Moorman, Reid Moorman, Abigail Brown, Benjamin Moorman, and Kate Moorman. She was a great-grandmother to Carson Brown. She had two sisters Brenda Lanier and JoAnn Hall (deceased).
24-year-old from Loranger dies in head-on crash in Tangipahoa Parish
This morning, shortly before 5 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 445 near Gateway Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Austin Harper of Loranger. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 31-year-old Justin...
Panepinto, Piazza, Gordon win posts in Saturday run-off
Tangipahoa voters on Saturday re-elected just one of the three incumbents on the general election ballot. According to complete but still-unofficial returns, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto has secured a third term. Election results suggest Panepinto won the run-off with 61 percent of the vote (1903 votes). Opponent Tracy Washington Wells carried 1193 votes or 39 percent of the vote.
Stilley receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Southeastern Louisiana University
HAMMOND---On Saturday, Tangipahoa Parish Superintendent of Schools Melissa Stilley was honored with Southeastern’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The presentation was made in conjunction with Saturday's Commencement exercises at the University Center in Hammond. A veteran educator with 35 years in the field, Stilley has served at every instructional level in...
Southeastern Counseling Center hosts mental health conference on Jan. 6 in Hammond
HAMMOND – The University Counseling Center at Southeastern Louisiana University will sponsor the fifth annual Terrell Conference for Mental Health Practitioners Jan. 6, in the university’s Student Union. Outreach Coordinator and Mental Health Counselor for the Southeastern UCC Marcela Spicuzza, said conference highlights include the Terrell Award presentation,...
Drobocky represents SLU on HERO Sports Sophomore All-America Team
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University sophomore tight end was named to the 2022 HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America team announced Thursday. Drobocky, a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, added to his postseason honors. Last month, he was named second team All-Southland Conference. Drobocky finished the 2022 campaign with...
