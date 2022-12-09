A resident of River Ridge, LA, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Sanctuary at Passages in New Orleans, LA. She was born September 4, 1932 in Independence, LA and was 90 years of age. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, David Roberts; granddaughter, Caitlin Roberts; sisters, Virginia Bahm and Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie; brother, Theodore Husser, Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart, and Lidia Dubrock; brother, George Husser. Visitation at New Sharon Baptist Church from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Baptist Cemetery, Husser, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

RIVER RIDGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO