Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Summit County Preschool to host fundraiser at Outer Range Brewing Co. Wednesday

Summit County Preschool’s winter fundraiser is aiming to spread holiday cheer. Called Christmas and Craft, people can bid on holiday-themed baskets while sipping on local brews. The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court, Frisco. Admission includes beer from Outer...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Dec. 9, 1922: Progress happening in the world of mining, school auditoriums and more

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 9, 1922. The big wet mill of the Wellington Mines Co. began grinding out the concentrates last Saturday morning. The bins are now being filled up and the repair work in the dry mill is about completed so that in a day or so this plant will also be put in operation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Westword

Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap

After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Meet the Mosquito Man, who is on a quest — bite by bite — to understand why Colorado is a West Nile virus hot spot

The Mosquito Man enters his lab with the energy of a kid bounding into a Chuck E. Cheese. All his friends are inside. There in one small screen-and-plexiglass enclosure is Sabethes cyaneus, a mosquito with an iridescent blue body and feathery paddles — what one researcher has called the “Hollywood showgirls of the mosquito world.” They float inside the box like dandelion seeds in the breeze.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Snowstorm to hit Grand, Summit and Routt counties beginning Monday

Grand County will see 8 to 12 inches of snow as a storm rolls in today, with blizzard conditions hitting Routt County area. According to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder, this winter weather advisory begins Monday, Dec.12, at 1 p.m. and ends on 5 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wind gusts and snowfall expected.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: State’s marijuana industry on a downturn, snow helps open additional terrain, Alta Verde accepting leasing applications

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Colorado marijuana industry experiencing ‘largest downturn that we’ve ever seen’. Colorado’s marijuana industry knows what it’s like to feel the high, but now the buzz is wearing off. Marijuana sales have declined...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!

DENVER(CBS)-  There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
denverite.com

Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.

High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
DENVER, CO

