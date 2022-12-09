Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Summit County Preschool to host fundraiser at Outer Range Brewing Co. Wednesday
Summit County Preschool’s winter fundraiser is aiming to spread holiday cheer. Called Christmas and Craft, people can bid on holiday-themed baskets while sipping on local brews. The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court, Frisco. Admission includes beer from Outer...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 9, 1922: Progress happening in the world of mining, school auditoriums and more
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 9, 1922. The big wet mill of the Wellington Mines Co. began grinding out the concentrates last Saturday morning. The bins are now being filled up and the repair work in the dry mill is about completed so that in a day or so this plant will also be put in operation.
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
VAIL MOUNTAIN — It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain...
Summit Daily News
Meet the Mosquito Man, who is on a quest — bite by bite — to understand why Colorado is a West Nile virus hot spot
The Mosquito Man enters his lab with the energy of a kid bounding into a Chuck E. Cheese. All his friends are inside. There in one small screen-and-plexiglass enclosure is Sabethes cyaneus, a mosquito with an iridescent blue body and feathery paddles — what one researcher has called the “Hollywood showgirls of the mosquito world.” They float inside the box like dandelion seeds in the breeze.
Summit Daily News
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
VAIL — Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on...
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
Summit Daily News
After decades of local ownership, two Summit County restaurants are passing the torch
A passing of the torch is underway at two Summit County restaurants that for decades have been owned and operated by locals. After running Mi Casa Restaurant and Cantina for about 41 years, Alexandra Storm and Dick Carleton sold the popular Breckenridge location on Thursday, Dec. 8, to a team of local businesspeople.
skyhinews.com
Snowstorm to hit Grand, Summit and Routt counties beginning Monday
Grand County will see 8 to 12 inches of snow as a storm rolls in today, with blizzard conditions hitting Routt County area. According to the National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder, this winter weather advisory begins Monday, Dec.12, at 1 p.m. and ends on 5 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy wind gusts and snowfall expected.
Summit Daily News
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
STEAMBOAT — On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: State’s marijuana industry on a downturn, snow helps open additional terrain, Alta Verde accepting leasing applications
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Colorado marijuana industry experiencing ‘largest downturn that we’ve ever seen’. Colorado’s marijuana industry knows what it’s like to feel the high, but now the buzz is wearing off. Marijuana sales have declined...
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
denverite.com
Is this Cherry Creek house an eyesore or a historic gem? It depends who you ask.
High-tech solar panels are increasingly common fixtures on homes now. But in the 1960s and 1970s, one Denver-based architect was ahead of his time by pioneering the design of environmentally conscious homes that maximized the use of Colorado’s very available sunshine. Richard Crowther became known for early solar architecture...
Summit Daily News
Rocky Mountains — and Summit County — could see multiple powder days this week, meteorologists say
Up to 18 inches of snow could accumulate over Summit County this week, according to the National Weather Service, and OpenSnow meteorologists say certain mountains could record up to 2 feet. Summit County is under a winter weather advisory from 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec....
Comments / 0