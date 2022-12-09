Read full article on original website
KREM
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
Tacoma Daily Index
Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing
A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts
Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
MyNorthwest.com
Councilmember on SPD budget cuts: ‘This will make people less safe’
Last week, the Seattle City Council approved a budget proposal that eliminates 80 actively-vacant police officer positions within the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in a move to save approximately $11.4 million to address the ongoing budget deficit. Three council members — Kshama Sawant, Alex Pederson, and Sara Nelson — voted...
Local health officers and health care leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Public Health – Seattle & King Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin this week joined several other local health officers and health care leaders in recommending masking in indoor public spaces and other prevention measures given the high level of respiratory viruses circulating and stress on hospitals. “Communities across our...
auburn-reporter.com
City of Kent plans public hearing about selling wetlands
Residents will get a chance to share their input about whether the Kent City Council should surplus four city-owned wetland tracks within the Bridges neighborhood. The council will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave. S. The Bridges is...
Chronicle
Temporary Interstate 5 Closures to Come to South Thurston County for Collision Damage Cleanup
Travelers should add some extra time to their planned trips later this week if they're going through Thurston County. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Dec. 12 plans to replace barriers on portions of I-5 later this week. According to a news release from WSDOT, the interstate between...
Hundreds of Seattle businesses file for relief funds to pay for storefronts damaged by thieves
More than 400 Seattle businesses have filed to receive assistance to repair damages to their storefronts as business owners continue to speak out about rising crime.
Fuel spill causes traffic issues on NB I-405 in Renton
A fuel spill caused traffic issues on northbound I-405 in Renton at Coal Creek Pwky for the majority of the Sunday commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) originally tweeted about the incident at 3:40 a.m. The accident reportedly involved a semi. All but one lane remains blocked as...
Tacoma's light rail project deadline extended to late 2023
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacomans hoping to ride the light rail from downtown to the Hilltop are now going to have wait a little longer. Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm announced in a blog post on Thursday that the agency won’t be able to meet its spring 2023 deadline.
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
myedmondsnews.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
Kitsap County commissioners withdraw ordinances that would restrict open carry, gun shows
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners announced it will not take action on a proposed ordinance that would have banned gun shows at certain facilities and would have restricted where people could carry firearms. The commissioners held a public meeting on Nov. 14 to hear...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Uninsured State Residents Will Have Access to Health Plans in 2024, Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold Will Not Seek Re-election, and Wear a Mask!
Don’t lose hope: It might be dreary outside today… and tomorrow… and Sunday. But hey! Next week, the sun will return. Kind of. Like, behind the clouds. But next Friday? That’s our day, people! A cold, cold, sunny day. Just hold on. Happy weekend: Last night...
gograysharbor.com
Three Aberdeen Schools Placed On Modified Lockdown This Week
Three Aberdeen schools were placed on a modified lockdown this week for drug dog sweeps. Local law enforcement K-9 units from Aberdeen Police, the Quinault Tribal Police, Washington State Patrol, and the Washington State Department of corrections conducted drug sweeps at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center. No word on if any drugs were found at those campuses.
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
MyNorthwest.com
UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’
Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she’s quitting the rankings game. In an announcement made earlier this week, Lawson said the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. This is despite the fact that the law school is ranked #1 in the Pacific Northwest.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’
The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
