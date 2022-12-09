ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

KREM

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Every neighborhood, even yours, is changing

A record number of Baby Boomers downsizing, moving or passing away account for 4.4 million existing homes for sale annually. I’m sure you’ve seen it in your neighborhood. Dramatic changes that have little, if anything, to do with the cost of building materials, fluctuations in interest rates or the cost of labor; the real bottom line is that a generation is moving on. In every sense of the word.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts

Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Councilmember on SPD budget cuts: ‘This will make people less safe’

Last week, the Seattle City Council approved a budget proposal that eliminates 80 actively-vacant police officer positions within the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in a move to save approximately $11.4 million to address the ongoing budget deficit. Three council members — Kshama Sawant, Alex Pederson, and Sara Nelson — voted...
SEATTLE, WA
auburn-reporter.com

City of Kent plans public hearing about selling wetlands

Residents will get a chance to share their input about whether the Kent City Council should surplus four city-owned wetland tracks within the Bridges neighborhood. The council will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 220 Fourth Ave. S. The Bridges is...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Fuel spill causes traffic issues on NB I-405 in Renton

A fuel spill caused traffic issues on northbound I-405 in Renton at Coal Creek Pwky for the majority of the Sunday commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) originally tweeted about the incident at 3:40 a.m. The accident reportedly involved a semi. All but one lane remains blocked as...
RENTON, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
SEATTLE, WA
gograysharbor.com

Three Aberdeen Schools Placed On Modified Lockdown This Week

Three Aberdeen schools were placed on a modified lockdown this week for drug dog sweeps. Local law enforcement K-9 units from Aberdeen Police, the Quinault Tribal Police, Washington State Patrol, and the Washington State Department of corrections conducted drug sweeps at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center. No word on if any drugs were found at those campuses.
ABERDEEN, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’

Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she’s quitting the rankings game. In an announcement made earlier this week, Lawson said the school would no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. This is despite the fact that the law school is ranked #1 in the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’

The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
SEATTLE, WA

