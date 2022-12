When: Saturday, December 10 — 12:30 p.m. After thoroughly dismantling Florida on the road Wednesday night, UConn has not only solidified its stance as a top-five team but also made a legitimate claim to be the No. 1 team in the country. The Huskies currently rank No. 2 in KenPom, behind just old American Athletic Conference foe Houston, and rank No. 4 nationally in BPR per EvanMiya.com. A matchup with LIU, currently No. 352 in KenPom, stands in the way of climbing up in the polls once again and the start of Big East play. The Sharks aren’t the worst team UConn has played all season — that honor goes to Delaware State, which the Huskies handily beat 95-60 in November — but it’s pretty close.

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO