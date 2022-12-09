ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling. Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair. These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Local musician captivates with Celtic Christmas concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local musician showcased his Celtic tradition in song. Danny O’Flaherty performed an arrangement of the Celtic melodies at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. The audience was captivated with the musician and even joined him in singing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Houston River Baptist Church brings Christmas to life with live nativity scene

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - There are quite a few nativity displays this time of year, but Houston River Baptist Church has a version that has come to life. “Houston River Baptist Church has put on a fantastic live Nativity for Southwest Louisiana to come and to enjoy, not only tonight but also the night of the 10th and the 11th,” said Youth Pastor Timothy Gothrup. “It is a family friendly Christmas environment in which you get to hear the true story of Christmas. It goes from 6:00 to 8:00 each night and it’s walk throughs that typically take 20 to 30 minutes in length. It’s something you do not want to miss out on.”
SULPHUR, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder Bluegrass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bluegrass music enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of Deridder for a jam session. You hear a mixture of train sounds and strings this Saturday morning at the Beauregard Parish Museum in Deridder. The monthly Bluegrass jam session attracts about a dozen musicians who like to strum a guitar, pick a banjo, or play the fiddle.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No holiday table is complete without rum cake. This recipe is definitely a good one because it comes straight from my mama’s kitchen!. Cream the butter & sugar. Then add ½ cup of vegetable oil & 1/2 cup of milk. In a separate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Election Day: Dec. 10 results

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lemoine is Elton’s newest mayor

JENNINGS — Councilwoman Kesia Lemoine was elected as the new mayor of Elton during Saturday’s runoff election. Lemoine carried the election with 211 votes, or 54 percent, defeating Brandon Kelley, who had 178 votes, or 46 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
ELTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Millage to benefit Chennault approved; Watkins will be next Iowa mayor

A parishwide millage renewal that would benefit the Chennault International Airport Authority was approved by Calcasieu voters on Saturday. The renewal passed with 7980 votes, or 56 percent. Douglas Neal Watkins defeated incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse Saturday with 58 percent of the vote to become mayor of Iowa. Watkins, an...
IOWA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy