Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - There are quite a few nativity displays this time of year, but Houston River Baptist Church has a version that has come to life. “Houston River Baptist Church has put on a fantastic live Nativity for Southwest Louisiana to come and to enjoy, not only tonight but also the night of the 10th and the 11th,” said Youth Pastor Timothy Gothrup. “It is a family friendly Christmas environment in which you get to hear the true story of Christmas. It goes from 6:00 to 8:00 each night and it’s walk throughs that typically take 20 to 30 minutes in length. It’s something you do not want to miss out on.”

SULPHUR, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO