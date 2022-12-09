Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents. For some it can be a...
KPLC TV
Child entrepreneurs pack Burton Coliseum for business fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not only are many out shopping this weekend but some are also selling. Kids across southwest Louisiana turned Burton Coliseum into a sales floor for the Acton Children’s business fair. These entrepreneurs had a little bit of everything going on including slime kits, baked...
KPLC TV
Local musician captivates with Celtic Christmas concert
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local musician showcased his Celtic tradition in song. Danny O’Flaherty performed an arrangement of the Celtic melodies at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. The audience was captivated with the musician and even joined him in singing.
KPLC TV
Westlake reigns in Christmas with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over southwest Louisiana. Communities have their own special way to celebrate Christmas and in Westlake, it’s with their Christmas parade. Folks had the chance to line the street as they were entertained by floats,...
KPLC TV
Houston River Baptist Church brings Christmas to life with live nativity scene
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - There are quite a few nativity displays this time of year, but Houston River Baptist Church has a version that has come to life. “Houston River Baptist Church has put on a fantastic live Nativity for Southwest Louisiana to come and to enjoy, not only tonight but also the night of the 10th and the 11th,” said Youth Pastor Timothy Gothrup. “It is a family friendly Christmas environment in which you get to hear the true story of Christmas. It goes from 6:00 to 8:00 each night and it’s walk throughs that typically take 20 to 30 minutes in length. It’s something you do not want to miss out on.”
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder Bluegrass
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bluegrass music enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of Deridder for a jam session. You hear a mixture of train sounds and strings this Saturday morning at the Beauregard Parish Museum in Deridder. The monthly Bluegrass jam session attracts about a dozen musicians who like to strum a guitar, pick a banjo, or play the fiddle.
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
KPLC TV
Cynthia’s Holiday Kitchen: Rum cake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No holiday table is complete without rum cake. This recipe is definitely a good one because it comes straight from my mama’s kitchen!. Cream the butter & sugar. Then add ½ cup of vegetable oil & 1/2 cup of milk. In a separate...
St. Landry Sheriff's Office to offer conceal carry class
The classes are taught by certified law enforcement trainers and proceeds from these classes are donated to local charities, officials say.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
KPLC TV
Election Day: Dec. 10 results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Acadia Parish contractor arrested on fraud and writing bad checks
A residential contractor was arrested on charges stemming back to work he was contracted to do back in 2021.
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: Mayor runoff results for Elton, Iowa, Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The results of the Nov. 8 election sent three mayoral races to a runoff. The mayoral races for the City of Westlake, and the towns of Elton and Iowa were decided in the Dec. 10 election. Former Westlake City Councilman and member of Calcasieu Parish...
Troy Hebert elected Crowley Police Chief following runoff
Following the Dec. 10 runoff, Troy Hebert was elected Crowley Police Chief.
Lake Charles American Press
Lemoine is Elton’s newest mayor
JENNINGS — Councilwoman Kesia Lemoine was elected as the new mayor of Elton during Saturday’s runoff election. Lemoine carried the election with 211 votes, or 54 percent, defeating Brandon Kelley, who had 178 votes, or 46 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Lake Charles American Press
Millage to benefit Chennault approved; Watkins will be next Iowa mayor
A parishwide millage renewal that would benefit the Chennault International Airport Authority was approved by Calcasieu voters on Saturday. The renewal passed with 7980 votes, or 56 percent. Douglas Neal Watkins defeated incumbent Paul “Hounddog” Hesse Saturday with 58 percent of the vote to become mayor of Iowa. Watkins, an...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
Comments / 0