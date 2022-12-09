Read full article on original website
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)
The Gonzaga Bulldogs rose to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday following yet another wild week of college hoops across the country. With then-No. 1 Houston’s loss to Alabama on Saturday, Purdue leapfrogged its way to take the top spot in the rankings for the first ...
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois: Game Preview
The Gonzaga Bulldogs face their second-straight Husky when Northern Illinois comes to town on Monday evening. The Zags are coming off a tidy win over the Washington Huskies on Friday evening. Drew Timme scored 22 points and Julian Strawther added 18. The Northern Illinois Huskies, n the fourth game of a five-game road trip, lost to Idaho, 84-47, on Friday.
slipperstillfits.com
Zags down UC Davis with strong offensive performance
The Gonzaga Bulldogs avenged last year’s loss to the UC Davis Aggies with a strong performance in Spokane, 73-55. The Aggies hung around for the better part of the three quarters, matching the Zags through the first quarter with 16 points a piece. In the second quarter, the Zags looked like they were ready to take the game over. Gonzaga jumped out to an 11 point lead, largely led by Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams. However, UC Davis ended the half on a 6-0 run, holding the Zags without a field goal for 2.5 minutes, to go into halftime trailing by just five points, 32-27.
nbcrightnow.com
Commentary: It’s clear, again, that Gonzaga men’s basketball is a level above UW
SPOKANE – Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn’t really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren’t terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga’s home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Community reacts to North Idaho College board members turmoil
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Community members on and off the North Idaho College campus are responding to two fiery meetings of the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A divided board voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on administrative...
KXLY
Snow will taper off overnight, but there’s another round on the way – Kris
We are tracking two rounds of widespread snow: one is wrapping up in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with another on the way for Friday night. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for both systems. Plan your Friday. I’ve already told my kids to plan on...
KXLY
Fog, flurries, and a big cool down in the forecast – Matt
Patchy dense fog will slow things down around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene Sunday night and Monday morning. Spotty snow showers are also lingering around the Blue Mountains on Sunday night and will bring some flurries to the L-C Valley and moderate accumulations to the Camas Prairie through Monday. Otherwise,...
Fantasy Flight takes place at Spokane Airport on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. — This holiday season, kids from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene got the chance to visit the “North Pole” thanks to a special flight from the Spokane International Airport. Alaska Airlines teamed up with Spokane Fantasy Flight for its 15th year to bring 60 children from the Spokane/ Coeur d’Alene areas to experience a flight they will never forget....
KHQ Right Now
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
North Idaho College board president put on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on immediate administrative leave and ask Michael Sebaaly, the former interim president, to return as acting president. The actions were taken when the trustees returned to open session after 10 p.m.,...
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Recommendations for casual restaurants with outdoor heated seating in Spokane?
I'm looking for some casual restaurants or cafes with outdoor heated seatings in Spokane, so that I can enjoy my meals better. Does anyone know some restaurants like that?
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Heavy snow for northern valleys. Rain/snow mix south.
We are tracking a winter storm that will bring snow to the region through Saturday. It is a Weather Alert Day for the northern valleys, where 6 – 12″ of heavy wet snow is possible. Plan your Saturday. Many of us will wake up Saturday with several inches...
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd system to impact us Friday night. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Friday evening and impact counties near the Canadian border as well as areas shaded in pink. Heavy snow is expected with total additional snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Higher benches could see up to 15 inches of snow. Be prepared for difficult travel conditions through Saturday evening.
Air 4 Adventure: Traveling over the Grand Coulee and Moses Coulee
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. — If you are looking for a change in scenery and a little adventure, we have just the thing for you. About 100 miles west of Spokane are two geographical wonders — the Grand Coulee and the Moses Coulee. Carved by ice-age floods, the areas offer miles of hiking trails and views of what was once the...
Spokane councilors delay vote on Snake River dam removal to meet with tribes
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart have postponed the vote on a resolution voicing opposition to the removal of four lower Snake River dams to further explore issues raised by tribal leaders. “I met recently with the Spokane tribe to hear their concerns...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane's Nothing Bundt Cakes shows off holiday selection
Spokane bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes rolled out its holiday selection this week. Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Annamarie Megrdichian showed off the flavors on Wake Up NonStop Local.
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
