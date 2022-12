Apopka, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Mayor Ed Wolf envisions a day when Wildwood ranks among the largest cities in Central Florida. The city is well on its way. Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of at least 5,000, with an increase of about 57% during a 24-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 24,681 as of April 1, 2022, an increase of nearly 9,000 since the U.S. Census in April 2020. “Little old Wildwood is in a whole different bracket now,” Wolf said. “We have so many people wanting to move to Florida from up North and Wildwood has benefited from that tremendously.”

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO