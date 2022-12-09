Read full article on original website
DG
3d ago
Kudos to Adler and Marsh. If the City can pay for outside counsel, they can certainly pay for better employee salaries.
ithaca.com
City Moves Forward with Plan to Re-Develop Vacant Emerson Power Transmission Site into Mixed-Use Living Space
After more than a decade the gargantuan redevelopment project located on South Hill is set to move forward. The 95-acre site, formerly known to Ithacans as Morse Chain, Emerson Power Transmission Plant, and most recently, the Chain Works District, will now be known as SouthWorks. SouthWorks has been in the making for nearly a decade, and the latest real estate closing took place on December 8, 2022.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Exec. voices concerns with approved 2023 Budget
(WENY) -- On Friday, County Executive Chris Moss announced his approval of Chemung County's operating budget for 2023. However, that doesn't mean he felt the budget is perfect, and expressed his concerns in a 3-page letter to the County Legislature. “I would like to reiterate that while I think it’s...
Grassroots fined $22,000+ by Board of Health for 2022 permit violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Board of Health has approved fines for the Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance after several violations of large event regulations and health codes were found ahead of the 2022 festival. Despite a lack of permits, the event was held in July without interruption, but the penalties include language that could threaten future festivals if more violations are found this year.
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
localsyr.com
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
wwnytv.com
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
With snow looming, Ithaca’s plow driver shortage may leave streets icy
ITHACA, N.Y. — Hardy Ithacans are by now well-prepared for snow: they have pulled out heavy coats, outfitted their cars with winter tires and put waterproof boots by the door. But the city agency responsible for clearing snow from roads is far less ready, hamstrung by a shortage of plow drivers that could mean more dangerous roads this winter.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Most of Iconic IBM Country Club Knocked Down by Demolition Crews
Over the past month, workers using heavy equipment have removed the majority of the structures that made up the old IBM Country Club complex near Johnson City. While most of the graffiti-decorated buildings are no longer standing, the demolition project is expected to take several more weeks to complete. A...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
Demo Project at Old IBM Endicott Site Reveals Walkway “Skeleton”
Demolition crews are making steady progress on a project to remove an unused pedestrian bridge over a busy Endicott street. The exterior concrete on the span at the former IBM Endicott manufacturing complex was taken down over the last several days. That exposed the long sections of metal inside the old walkway.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Tompkins International Airport to Host Three Events in December
The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) is excited to host several community-centered events throughout December. Beginning Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, ITH will host a Customer Appreciation Event to thank the community for its support. Travelers can expect complimentary refreshments from the airport’s café, ARDM Enterprises, LLC - The Legacy, and special giveaways and activities.
orangeandbluepress.com
Old-Aged Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County
55 Year Old Woman Arrested for Illegal Use of Food Stamps in Steuben County. A 55 year old woman in the name of Lori Fazzary of Montour Falls is accused of using another individual’s benefit card issued by DSS. According to a published post by Fingerlakes, the unauthorized transaction took place in July 2022 in accordance to the statements of the investigators.
Broome County School, Hospital Lockdowns Lifted Following Threats
Police took a Broome County man into custody after threats prompting security lockouts at several schools and hospitals. Broome County sheriff's deputies and state troopers surrounded a residence on Route 12 in Chenango Forks early Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers on Route 12 in Chenango Forks on December 12, 2022....
