Eater
Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens
The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold Days
After writing a review of another nearby Thai restaurant, a neighbor suggested I visit Bangkok Cabin in Kennesaw for a comparison. That was an excellent reminder to return to this family owned authentic restaurant that I had visited more frequently during my full-time employment days.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Log jam concerns in Snapfinger creek
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who manages an environmentally protected section of the Snapfinger Creek in Decatur says DeKalb County made a mess of a log jam cleanup and created another one downstream. The log jam, which consists of a mixture of logs, brush, and trash is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta homeowner buys tractor to smooth out street as paving project drags on for years
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When Joe Abercrombie moved his family from Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia, he thought he left country life behind. But his move into southeast Atlanta’s Ormewood Park came with a country vibe. The family lives on Ayr Place, one of Atlanta’s unpaved residential streets.
luxury-houses.net
For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA
The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Sprawling Traditional European Estate with Four-Sided Brick and Stacked Stone Lists for $2.489M in Roswell, GA
The Estate in Roswell includes a brand-new roof, a four-car garage with an expansive parking area, newly painted throughout, resurfaced hardwood floors and more, now available for sale. This home located at 13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,908 square feet of living spaces. Call Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 404.974.4478) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Roswell.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win: Relax for the holidays with a staycation in Dunwoody, Georgia
You don’t have to venture far from Atlanta to create lasting holiday memories this season. Dunwoody, Georgia, is the ideal destination for a holiday staycation! Located just 10 miles outside of Atlanta, this vibrant community offers everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. From exploring stunning greenspaces...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Fire Station No. 16 celebrates the 52nd annual toy drive for community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was nothing short of a good time at Atlanta Fire Station No. 16 on Saturday. People lined up to be a part of the 52-year tradition of bringing in the holidays with a bang. “I came out here today to let my kids...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make arrests in Buckhead stabbing, 17th Street shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. A third arrest was made in the 17th street shooting. Police say a 16-year-old juvenile...
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
The Citizen Online
Trilith hotel construction site hit by thieves; Home Depot shoplifter fills up toolbox and purse
Pick a city, county or state. None today are immune from thefts of all kinds. That includes two recent examples here in Fayette County. The new hotel under construction at the Town of Trilith in Fayetteville was the site of one of those thefts. As is customary at construction sites,...
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood
ATLANTA (AP) — Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday. Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported. Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference […]
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — “Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov.14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained the suspect and...
Family, friends hold vigil for beloved woman day after she was stabbed to death at her gated Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A vigil was held Sunday night to remember Eleanor Bowles right outside of her Buckhead home. Dozens of community members showed up in support, and to push for change, including her two sons: David and Michael. The 77-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believed...
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Street Photos: Merry Little Christmas in Lawrenceville
The City of Lawrenceville hosted 'Merry Little Christmas Experience' at the Lawrenceville Lawn and historic square on December 10, 2022. Below are photos taken from the Lawrenceville Lawn to Lawrenceville Historic Square of the Merry Little Christmas Experience in Lawrenceville. Photos by Bruce Johnson. Bruce Johnson is a freelance photographer...
