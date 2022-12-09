ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA


Eater

Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens

The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Log jam concerns in Snapfinger creek

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who manages an environmentally protected section of the Snapfinger Creek in Decatur says DeKalb County made a mess of a log jam cleanup and created another one downstream. The log jam, which consists of a mixture of logs, brush, and trash is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA

The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
KENNESAW, GA
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Sprawling Traditional European Estate with Four-Sided Brick and Stacked Stone Lists for $2.489M in Roswell, GA

The Estate in Roswell includes a brand-new roof, a four-car garage with an expansive parking area, newly painted throughout, resurfaced hardwood floors and more, now available for sale. This home located at 13270 Addison Rd, Roswell, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,908 square feet of living spaces. Call Zana Dillard – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 404.974.4478) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

Enter to win: Relax for the holidays with a staycation in Dunwoody, Georgia

You don’t have to venture far from Atlanta to create lasting holiday memories this season. Dunwoody, Georgia, is the ideal destination for a holiday staycation! Located just 10 miles outside of Atlanta, this vibrant community offers everything you need to get into the holiday spirit. From exploring stunning greenspaces...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police make arrests in Buckhead stabbing, 17th Street shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. A third arrest was made in the 17th street shooting. Police say a 16-year-old juvenile...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday. Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported. Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference […]
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov.14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained the suspect and...
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Street Photos: Merry Little Christmas in Lawrenceville

The City of Lawrenceville hosted 'Merry Little Christmas Experience' at the Lawrenceville Lawn and historic square on December 10, 2022. Below are photos taken from the Lawrenceville Lawn to Lawrenceville Historic Square of the Merry Little Christmas Experience in Lawrenceville. Photos by Bruce Johnson. Bruce Johnson is a freelance photographer...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

