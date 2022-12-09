Read full article on original website
Tripledemic Continues: Medicine Shortages Across Lubbock Surge
People are searching for solutions and answers as the medicine shortage continues. A triple threat of viruses is on the rise and it’s now being called a ‘tripledemic.' This includes SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), influenza (flu) and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported at least 8.7 million flu cases, 78,000 hospitalizations and more than 4,000 deaths so far this season. The CDC says levels of respiratory illnesses are higher than they typically see this time of year.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of 50th and University Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rex KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Rex is really outgoing, energetic and loves to be the center of attention. He loves people and playing with other dogs. Rex is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Will TxDOT address the road conditions on US 62/385
Roads are an essential part of our everyday lives. They help get us from point A to point B, to our jobs, to school, to shop, and of course, back home, they serve to help get freight to the shelves, fuel to gas pumps, etc. Roads are important. Roads and highways also must be maintained to keep drivers safe, as, long as those drivers drive within the confines of the laws. When it rains, we should slow down, when it snows, we slow down, during construction we are asked to slow down, when there is an emergency vehicle, tow truck, or just a regular vehicle on the side of the road, we are asked to move over and slow down.
Monday morning top stories: Dec. marks 1 year in shooting death of Lubbock 4-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police will provide an update today on the investigation into the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington. He died in December of last year after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of East Ursuline. Read more about his story...
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
Project Hub City Smilez is delivering toys on Christmas morning
LUBBOCK, Texas—To kick off their 2nd annual toy drive, Project Hub City Smilez is having a car show on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Tires located at 2614 50th street. This event is free to the public and will include a car show, food, music and more. Find out more on Facebook at: Project Hub City Smilez and Car Show or Papis Pinatas and Parties.
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
‘A senseless tragic act’: LPD, family of killed little boy still looking for answers
LUBBOCK, Texas— Cor’nelius Carrington was a 4-year-old boy who was murdered after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in December 2021. On Monday, his family and the Lubbock Police Department said in the year since his death, there have not been any arrests made in his murder.
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
Troubled High School Superintendent Found Dead of Suicide
SEAGRAVES- The Seagraves Superintendent who was arrested for invasive visual recording on Monday has been found dead of a suicide. Lubbock County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 8600 block of FM 2378 at 10:15 a.m. Friday and located 43-year-old Joshua Niel Goen deceased with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Family seeks justice for 4-year-old who was killed in 2021 drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - December 17 marks one year since the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington in a drive-by shooting, and Lubbock Police say they are no closer to solving the case. Lt. Marc Wall says, “I truly believe that there is somebody within our community that is going to...
Lubbock Woman Passes Slow Driver On The Road and Gets Shot At
A Lubbock woman was shot at multiple times after she passed someone who was going 15 miles an hour on the road. KAMC News reports that the victim was driving in the 3200 block of 34th Street on Tuesday, December 6th when she approached another vehicle going around 15mph. The victim changed lanes, passed the vehicle, and then merged back into the original lane.
Silent Wings Museum to host ‘Holidays on the Homefront’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Silent Wings Museum is hosting Holidays on the Homefront from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hanger Gallery. Family friendly activities such as popsicle stick ornaments, mini flower pot bells, tissue paper collages, and sugar cookie decorating will be available for guests of all ages.
Shame On You: This Might Be the Most Heartless Thing You Can Do
I know you’ve probably seen plenty about this recently, but I want to make something very clear as Christmas approaches: Animals are not presents. When thinking of ‘fun’ or ‘cute’ gifts to get your kid, far too many people think it would be a great idea to get a pet. While this can work out positively for those that are responsible pet owners, it doesn’t always work out that way.
