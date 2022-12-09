Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Hopkins Academy defeats Mount Everett, Kasey Earle scores 17 points & more

Read full article on original website
Longmeadow girls, boys swimming & diving notch wins over Amherst
AMHERST — The Longmeadow boys and girls swimming teams each improved to 2-0 on the season after notching wins over Amherst on Monday.
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III receives scholarship offer from Virginia Tech, goes on official visit
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III went on an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend, according to 247 Sports reporter Brian Dohn. If you purchase a product or register for...
Why Central QB Will Watson committed to Virginia Tech: ‘I wanted a brotherhood’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III looked for three things in a college football program during his recruitment:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Springfield Central QB Will Watson III decommits from Nebraska, verbally commits to Virginia Tech
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III announced on Twitter that he has decommitted from Nebraska and is verbally committing to Virginia Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account...
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Westfield school board debates plan to move Fort Meadow preschool program
WESTFIELD — School Committee members debated moving the Fort Meadow Early Childhood Education program in its entirety to the Head Start building at 290 Southampton Road, beginning in the fall of 2024, during a special meeting Dec. 5. At the previous regular meeting on Nov. 19, Mayor Michael McCabe...
People in Business: Dec. 12, 2022
Elms College announced seven members named to the Board of Trustees. Kathleen L. Bernardo, an attorney and partner at Bulkley Richardson who leads the real estate practice group. Bernardo received her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and her law degree from Suffolk Law School;. Lawrence F. Eagan, president...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 4 to Dec 10. There were 145 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,286-square-foot home on Oakes Street in Millbury that sold for $375,000.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Dec. 4-10
A house in Amherst that sold for $640,216 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 26 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $378,293, $248 per square foot.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Dec. 4-10
A condo in Springfield that sold for $91,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 78 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $296,936. The average price per square foot ended up at $201.
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
Toy for Joy 2022: Actor Peter Scolari remembered with Toy for Joy donation from a friend
Peter Scolari won three Emmy nominations for his role on the hit 1980s series, “Newhart,” but to West Springfield native David Horgan, his friend’s impact went far beyond his portrayal of a yuppie TV producer on a hit comedy show. “What Peter did for kids in this...
Signage effort will start with 2 parks in Westfield, may expand city-wide
WESTFIELD — An effort to improve signage at city parks will start with Women’s Temperance Park and Barbara Swords Park, a subcommittee of the Parks and Recreation Commission said last week. Members of the signage subcommittee said at a Dec. 7 meeting that they are going to have...
Gas in Springfield area falls to $3.46 even as state prices higher than national average
SPRINGFIELD — A gallon of gas averages $3.46 in greater Springfield, according to the most recent results of AAA’s weekly price survey released Monday. That’s down from $3.56 last week and $3.84 a month ago but still higher than the $3.34 recorded a year ago. The average...
Single family residence sells in Westfield for $469,500
Ivan Curdov acquired the property at 35 Furrowtown Road, Westfield, from Joshua A Purinton and Lauren D Purinton on Nov. 16, 2022. The $469,500 purchase price works out to $188 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,000 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Business Monday ETC: Dec. 12, 2022
Infused Element, co-founded by Holyoke natives and EforAll Holyoke alumni Isaias Rosario and Ezra Bleau, recently received its provisional license from the state Cannabis Control Commission. A certification form was sent to the city to confirm Infused Element is in compliance with municipal codes and ordinances. The provisional license allows...
Barnes Airport, Westfield Police to host workshop on aerial drone restrictions
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport and the Westfield Police Department will co-present a workshop this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Westfield Senior Center on proper usage of personal drones in Westfield near the airport. As Christmas approaches, many Westfield residents may soon receive a drone for the first time....
Six-bedroom home sells in Feeding Hills for $450,000
Karita Dossantos bought the property at 34 Wilbert Terrace, Feeding Hills, from Marquis Ft Dorothy on Nov. 16, 2022. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $126. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
