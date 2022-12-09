Read full article on original website
Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
Resiliency Collaboration offers resources, giveaways in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities across the east are learning about resources that are available to them ahead of the holidays. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities held their first ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center this morning. The collaborative, which featured 80 community organizations offered support […]
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
WNCT
Winterville bringing in the holiday spirit
The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season. The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season. Onslow County kicks off...
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
WNCT
10th annual Gingerbread Festival held in Morehead City
The final day of the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival was held Sunday in Morehead City. 10th annual Gingerbread Festival held in Morehead …. The final day of the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival was held Sunday in Morehead City. Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville. A fire took place...
Washington police investigating Monday shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street. At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the […]
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
WNCT
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville
Fire department responds to garage fire in Farmville. A fire took place around 6 pm Monday night in Farmville. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship.
neusenews.com
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
WITN
Cops on the Roof exceeds goal of 200 bicycles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s not every day you see police officers hanging out on the roof of a store, but if you saw some at the Greenville Walmart Friday, you may have wondered why. They were out collecting bike donations for Toys for Tots and refused to come...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for runaway teenager
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager. They said 14-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on Carolina Ave. in Washington on Dec. 10, 2022. Tuten left wearing a black hoodie with red words on the front,...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Workforce is Underpaid
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees are paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s upcoming...
neusenews.com
Greene County Landfill and Trash Convenience Sites Holiday Schedule
The Landfill will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 2022, and January 1 and 2, 2023. Trash Convenience Sites will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 2022, and January 1, 2023. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide...
WNCT
Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed
While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after a massive wave hit the ship. Cruise ship hit by massive wave: 4 injured, 1 killed. While traveling on the Viking Polaris cruise ship, four people were injured and one person died after...
carolinacoastonline.com
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
