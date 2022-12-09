ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QpCn_0jcajWun00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi State Trooper charged with domestic violence in Tuscaloosa

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who were shot at the Shell station at the scene. One of the victims was pronounced at the scene and the other died at UAB Hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased victim as 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry of Center Point.

BPD currently has a person of interest in custody who turned himself in to authorities.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

3 injured following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Man pleads guilty in Homewood crash that killed mother of 2

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter for the death of a woman killed in a hit and run on Lakeshore last year. Jordan Marktice Ricks was originally charged with reckless murder but charges have since been amended. 42-year-old Robyn Naftel Herring was...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of assaulting, stealing from 81-year-old man in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 81-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was assaulted at his home and then tried to drive himself to the hospital. Sylacauga Police were called to an accident on West 4th Street at the Marble City Cemetery on November 26. They found Douglas Jude with injuries that did not come from the minor accident.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

A crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy Friday night. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing at the time hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

3-year-old shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot. Deputies arrived at that location and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sources: Birmingham expected to move forward with jail plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the city of Birmingham is likely to go forward with moving inmates in the Birmingham City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail at some point. Those sources say the condition of the city jail is the driving force behind the need to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Miss Fancy returns home to Avondale Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham legend returned to her old stomping grounds on Friday. A new statue of “Miss Fancy” was unveiled on Friday morning at Avondale Park. The sculpture, created by artist Nelson Grice, is based on a beloved real-life elephant at the Birmingham Zoo from 1913 until 1934. She is known as Birmingham’s first elephant.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
wbrc.com

House fire leaves eight people displaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
95.3 The Bear

UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County

***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy