Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who were shot at the Shell station at the scene. One of the victims was pronounced at the scene and the other died at UAB Hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the deceased victim as 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry of Center Point.

BPD currently has a person of interest in custody who turned himself in to authorities.

