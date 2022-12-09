Read full article on original website
Actress Chrissy Metz visits Lexington to kick off wine sales
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hollywood actress and co-star in the award-winning series “This Is Us” Chrissy Metz was in Lexington Saturday signing bottles of wine for her kick off of “Joyful Heart.”. Metz’s Joyful Heart Wine Company, which she founded last year, collaborated with award winning winemaker Nicole...
The Cheerful Baker set to showcase talents on Christmas Cookie Challenge
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Happening Sunday night, a baker in Versailles is getting the chance to showcase her talents on a national stage as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Lauren Jacobs, who is known as the Cheerful Baker, is hosting a huge watch party tonight in...
WATCH | Lexington's "Shop With A Cop" Holiday Event Returns
WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County. WATCH | Former UK Player Lisa Collins Honored in Laurel County. WATCH | Salvation Army in Lexington raises money to buy Angel Tree gifts for children. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST. WATCH | Salvation Army in...
Winchester brewery holds Christmas Market
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A Winchester brewery has been getting into the holiday spirit Saturday, holding a Christmas Market. About 18 vendors filled up the inside of Abettor Brewing, selling Christmas ornaments, jewelry, popcorn, clothes and candles. The vendors were all native to the Winchester community and nearby areas. Organizers say...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Making Some Weather Changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our work week is starting off on a chilly, but nice note here in the Commonwealth. Soak it up because we are about to change it up over the next few days. A big storm system sweeps through and brings a change to a harsh winter pattern for most of the country.
Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through Dec. 11
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has plenty of animals ready for Kentuckians to adopt this holiday season. PAWS is offering a special deal to adopt for just $25 through Dec. 11. The shelter has hit a code-red status because they’re at max capacity....
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Covey’s Christmas Giveaway
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Covey’s Auto Repair & Service and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Covey’s Auto Repair & Service, visit http://coveysauto.com. Everybody could use some extra money, right? Especially with...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather will lead to change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days will remain on the quiet side. By the middle of the week, showers will fill our skies. Don’t let the calm start to the week fool you, it will become a lot more action-packed by the middle and end of it. You’ll find daytime highs running all around normal for the beginning of the week. That means some will see highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s to get things off and rolling.
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
Salvation Army in Frankfort needs more donations before Christmas
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Salvation Army in Frankfort said it’s been a tough year with donations down and the need up. The organization is in desperate need of more toy donations to help meet its goals and provide gifts to hundreds of kids. “During this season,...
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
UK Women’s Basketball team falls to UofL 86-72
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s women’s basketball team lost to in-state rival UofL Sunday 86-72. Louisville’s women’s team has won the last sixth straight meetings with UK. Robyn Benton scored 20 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to No. 24 Louisville 86-72 on Sunday...
Georgetown city leaders to announce solution to proposed water rate hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After hours of heated discussion two weeks ago, members of the Georgetown City Council are meeting again Monday night to discuss the proposed water rate increase. This time, city leaders tell us they’ve come up with a different solution for the proposed 61% rate hike.
WATCH: Friday night basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second week of high school basketball is in the books. Here are some of the highlights from Friday night’s girls’ and boys’ games:. Frederick Douglass at Scott Co.; Holy Cross at Great Crossing; Madison Central at Bryan Station; Tates Creek at Henry Clay.
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed after midnight Monday in Lexington. Police say they responded to the Clamatos Mexican Restaurant on Versailles Road at 12:44 a.m. for a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the University of...
Danville mayor looks back on tornadoes one year later
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a somber weekend across Kentucky as many pause to remember the lives lost during the December 10th and 11th tornadoes. Most of the destruction happened in western Kentucky, in communities like Mayfield and Dawson Springs. However, that storm system also moved through central Kentucky, spawning a number of tornadoes across our region.
