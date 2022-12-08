Read full article on original website
UPDATE – Early Morning Fire in Alexandria
Alexandria, AL – Earlier today we reported on a fire in Alexandria, AL. We have a new update to the story which is below. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:05 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire at 7100 US HWY 431. Upon arrival fire crews observed the fire at the Valley Veterinary Clinic was fully involved and made a rapid assessment not to enter the building and initiated a defensive exterior attack on the fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Jimmy Fisher advised that the fire had already spread throughout the building and other agencies were requested for assistance. The Angel Volunteer Fire Department, Jacksonville Fire Department, and the Ohatchee Volunteer Fire Department sent additional equipment and firefighters to assist with battling the fire.
Cherokee Health and Rehab Executive Administrator Issues Statement About Accident
CENTRE, AL – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a semi-truck left the roadway of Alabama Highway 9 and struck four parked vehicles in Cherokee County Health & Rehab Center’s (CCHRC) front parking lot. One parked vehicle involved in the accident made contact with an exterior wall of our facility. The occupants inside that vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.
Calhoun County Recognizes a Deputy Sheriff Lost In The Line of Duty
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office shared on their facebook page that in November of 1962, Calhoun County lost a deputy sheriff in the line of duty. Until recently, this LODD (line-of-duty death) was lost to history.Deputy Sheriff Walter Raymond Hall died in what is now UAB hospital as a result of head injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while he was transporting a prisoner to Tuscaloosa. Deputy Hall had worked as a deputy sheriff for a little shy of 10 years. He worked under sheriffs Socco Pate and Roy Snead Sr.A descendant of Deputy Hall’s contacted us for information about his ancestor. Once we realized that this was a LODD, we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented, and recognized by the relevant organizations.They have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund‘s wall in Washington, D.C. During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall’s name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.He has also been approved and added to the The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). In addition, he will be added to the Alabama state memorial wall in Anniston, and a stone listing the other LODDs in front of the Sheriff’s Office.
Careful What You Wish For
Oxford, AL – Herbert returns to Oxford as B.B. Comer head coach, runs into Jacksonville juggernaut in his debut By Al Muskewitz Marcus Herbert knew exactly what he was getting into when he took the job and took the game. Herbert, the former Weaver player and coach, was back in a coach’s box in a Calhoun […]
15 Best Restaurants in Pell City (AL)
Pell City is a metropolitan city in, and the county seat of St. Clair County, Alabama, U. S. The other county seat for the county is Ashville. Pell City had a population of 12,939 at the 2020 National Population Census. Pell City is an excellent tourist destination with incredible views and activities. You will feel at home in Pell City if you enjoy outdoor activities.
Valley Veterinary Clinic Suffers Catastrophic Fire
Alexandria, AL – At approximately 4:00 am the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire. They put out the following message on their facebook page, “Fire crews are currently working a structure fire on US Highway 431 near Cutters pizza. There are a lot of fire apparatus is in the area, so please use caution while driving through the area. Thank you.” This fire did not actually involve Cutter’s Pizzeria which was untouched. The fire did destroy the Valley Veterinary Clinic located at 7100 U.S. Hwy 431. At this time the investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and as more information is known will be updated. To see updated article click here: https://calhounjournal.com/update-early-morning-fire-in-alexandria/
Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators. Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Jacksonville Police Investigate Rash of Automobile Break Ins
Jacksonville, AL – Per the Jacksonville Police Department facebook page on Thursday Dec 1, 2022 At approximately 7:30 PM, the Jacksonville Police Department responded to multiple reports of vehicles being forcibly broken into. Officers responded to the scene and began to investigate the reports and process each vehicle for evidence. After taking the initial reports officers began to canvas the area and were able to locate some of the property that was reported missing in a nearby wood line. Also during that canvas officers were able to recognize that the businesses in that area had exterior security cameras. After reviewing the security cameras, the officers realized that the cameras had caught the suspects in the act of breaking into multiple vehicles. After retrieving that camera footage officers were able to determine the identification of the suspects and began to look for them. The investigation has led to the arrest of Bowers, Kerry D 27 of Anniston. Bowers was arrested on several charges: Unlawful Breaking & Entering Vehicle(x9), Receiving Stolen Property 2nd degree(x2), Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bowers bond on all of his charges total $192,000. Court Date January 9th, 2023 at 1:30 P.M.
$1 Million Dollar Bond Set For Collinsville Man
Bruce Lee Jones is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on murder charges in the death of his mother, Sandra Jelks, whose body was discovered on December 6th in the living room of her home. Collinsville Police and Fire, DeKalb Ambulance Service and DeKalb County Deputies responded to...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, December 10th
Magan Knight, age 33 of Cedar Bluff – FTA on previous charges of Public Intoxication/Possession with Intent to Distribute/Trafficking Amphetamine/Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Sabin Nation, age 24 of Piedmont – DUI (Alcohol) and Pistol without a Permit;. Jeffery Chumbler, age 51 of Centre – FTA on previous...
5 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Five people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 22 – 28, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Piedmont Police Arrest Man After He Files False Report
At 5:46 Sunday morning, a man called Piedmont Central Dispatch reporting he had been stabbed by a person outside his home on McKee Street, his wife was injured and he had chased the intruder out of his home. Both police and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. However, that was...
