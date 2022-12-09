ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
Mary Duncan

“But I wash all the dishes.” Rude houseguest and her kids eat all of host’s food, run up electric bill during stay

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago one of my best friends, Thea, found herself in a bad way. Her lease was up on her apartment but she didn’t have enough money to put down yet for a new one, so she needed somewhere to stay for a couple of months. It wasn’t just her that needed a place to stay, though, it was her and her two little kids, who were five and seven at the time.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Gillian Sisley

'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
The Hill

Advocates, union rep blame national teacher shortage on censorship

Story at a glance The culture war’s newest battleground of the classroom is contributing to the national teacher shortage, free speech and education advocates said Monday.   Recent efforts to ban books and new laws targeting lessons on race and gender have pushed some instructors out of the classroom, contributing to the national teacher shortage, free…
DETROIT, MI
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WATE

Our baby and child expert shares activities to keep the kids’ table entertained

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best activities to keep the kids entertained during holiday dinners?. Spending time around the table with family and friends is the best part of the holidays. From appetizers to the main meal to after-dinner conversation, sometimes the fun can last for hours. If you have young children at your gathering, it’s not likely they’ll sit down for longer than it takes to scarf down a few bites of macaroni and cheese. To help make your holiday dinner enjoyable for everyone, we asked BestReviews’ baby and child expert to share activities to keep the kids’ table entertained. Dr. Aimee Ketchum is a parent and pediatric occupational therapist with years of experience in early childhood development.
The Fatherhood Experiments

Bringing a New Significant Other Around My Kids

*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?
Builder

Survey: Americans Can’t Afford to Move and Struggle to Stay in Current Living Situations

A majority of Americans agree “the American dream of owning a home is dead” because of affordability issues, according to “The State of Real Estate” survey released by The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice. The survey found a majority of respondents dream of owning a home of their own but feel costs are making homeownership unattainable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy