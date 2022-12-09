Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade
Rumoured specs for some next-gen flagships show a marked improvement over previous iterations
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
The Verge
The alert slider lives on in leaked OnePlus 11 render
Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Android Headlines
Samsung is widely rolling out Android 13 to Galaxy S21 series in the US
A couple of weeks back, Samsung released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S21 series phones in the US. The big Android update is now rolling out to the unlocked units as well. Samsung rolled out Android 13 to a ton...
Phone Arena
Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with 5G and removable battery finally lands at AT&T
Rugged smartphones are not upgraded, refreshed, or replaced by their manufacturers with new models anywhere near as often as "conventional" mobile devices, so when a product like the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro does go official, it's certainly a little disappointing to have to wait several more months for an actual commercial debut on your US carrier of choice.
notebookcheck.net
Moto X40: Motorola teases "SUV-class" charging and battery specs alongside new Horizon Lock camera feature for the upcoming Android flagship
Motorola has already confirmed that the Moto X40 will be the next premium Android smartphone to launch with the new top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, it has also been revealed that it will support the OEM's fastest wired charging on its debut. It will also pitch itself as the mobile device for the active, extreme-sporty user with a new camera feature.
Samsung's new GDDR7 graphics memory delivers 50% more bandwidth thanks to PAM
That's pulse-amplitude modulation, don't you know...
Android Headlines
Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online
The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold listing confirms Tensor G2 SoC & more
The Google Pixel Fold has just surfaced online, and this listing confirms some of the phone’s specs. The phone appeared on Geekbench, and long some specs, we also get to check out its Geekbench performance results. The Google Pixel Fold surfaced in a listing under ‘Google Felix’ codename...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Sound Pro launches with Harman AudioEFX-tuned speakers, advanced smart features and LED lighting
Accessory Audio Launch Smart Home Smartphone Software. Xiaomi devoted most of its latest major product event to its new premium Android smartphones, enthusing at length about the new display, cameras and performance of the 13 Pro in particular. However, there was still time for a new range of ecosystem accessories with which a prospective buyer might surround themselves, the new Sound Pro included.
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Compact flagship launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Sony IMX800 camera
The Xiaomi 13 has arrived, launching alongside the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Offered with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a triple rear-facing camera array, the Xiaomi 13 also has a 4,500 mAh battery, a dedicated telephoto camera and IP68 certification, among other features. Xiaomi has finally presented the Xiaomi 13...
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
notebookcheck.net
December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date
All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
Corsair's Bendable Xeneon Flex Monitor Will Cost $1999, Pre-Orders Start Dec 15
The Corsair Xeneon Flex is a bendable 45-inch QHD monitor that will cost $1999 and be available to pre-order starting Dec. 15.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 50% off on Amazon
The Phantom Black and white Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds are now discounted on Amazon by no less than 50%. Thanks to this discount, the US$199.99 list price of this popular audio accessory is now down to just US$99.99. Sadly, the purple color choice is only 18% off, so its discounted price tag reads US$163.71.
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14 based on Android 13 debuts touted as Xiaomi's most powerful and secure, yet most efficient and integrated, mobile OS to date
Xiaomi has kicked its 13 & MIUI 14 event of today (December 11, 2022) by diving right into the latter part of that title. This software launch marks the 12th year of its existence, and its maker asserts that it is the best and most engaging major upgrade yet. Xiaomi...
Comments / 0