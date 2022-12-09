ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to sign P Brett Kern; P Arryn Siposs expected to miss time

Brett Kern will have an opportunity to begin his 15th NFL season soon. After a Monday workout, the Eagles are signing the veteran punter, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Eagles had a need at punter, with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, on Twitter) due to a lower-leg injury sustained when the Giants blocked a first-half punt. Week 15 stands to be Siposs’ first missed NFL game.
TENNESSEE STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing

The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys' Jerry Jones supports 18-game regular season schedule

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, that he is in favor of adding one more game to the regular season and removing one from the preseason. The NFL did that in 2021, marking the first alteration to the length of the season since 1978 and dropping the preseason from four to three weeks in duration.
NFL Analysis Network

3 Players The Colts Should Target In First Round Of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their bye in Week 14, and while there are still four games remaining in this season, it is fair to assume that attention is already shifting to the future. With a record of 4-8-1, Indianapolis is a long shot to make the playoffs and it is hard to imagine Jeff Saturday, in his first coaching stint above the high school level, rallying the groups.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Two Seahawks RBs deemed game-time decisions vs. Panthers

Initially listed as questionable after injuries in last weekend’s win over the Rams, Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas have both been downgraded to doubtful leading into the team’s matchup against the Panthers this Sunday, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Both Walker and Dallas will be game-time decisions to play this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Cowboys fear serious knee injury for RT Terence Steele

Steele, 25, was assured the full-time right tackle role this offseason when the Cowboys let La’el Collins depart in free agency. The Texas Tech alum had seen plenty of playing time prior to that, of course, but the decision represented a vote of confidence in him. To date, Steele had proven to be worthy of the first-team role, continuing his career progression.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders waive G John Simpson

The release is surprising for a couple of reasons, the first of which being that Simpson started every game for the Raiders last season. He had earned two starts the year before as a rookie out of Clemson, before winning the full-time job at left guard in his sophomore season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy