Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Report: 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy To Undergo MRI On Monday
Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI for his injured oblique on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played through the injury after hurting his oblique during the second drive of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 16-of-21 ...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Eagles to sign P Brett Kern; P Arryn Siposs expected to miss time
Brett Kern will have an opportunity to begin his 15th NFL season soon. After a Monday workout, the Eagles are signing the veteran punter, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. The Eagles had a need at punter, with Arryn Siposs out indefinitely (via Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, on Twitter) due to a lower-leg injury sustained when the Giants blocked a first-half punt. Week 15 stands to be Siposs’ first missed NFL game.
49ers expect WR Deebo Samuel to return in regular season
Deebo Samuel will miss time for the 49ers, and an update Monday indicated the 2021 All-Pro is dealing with multiple injuries. But the team is expecting him to come back before the regular season ends. The recently extended wideout/running back moonlighter suffered an MCL sprain and a sprained ankle, Matt...
Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing
The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
Cowboys' Jerry Jones supports 18-game regular season schedule
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, that he is in favor of adding one more game to the regular season and removing one from the preseason. The NFL did that in 2021, marking the first alteration to the length of the season since 1978 and dropping the preseason from four to three weeks in duration.
3 Players The Colts Should Target In First Round Of NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into their bye in Week 14, and while there are still four games remaining in this season, it is fair to assume that attention is already shifting to the future. With a record of 4-8-1, Indianapolis is a long shot to make the playoffs and it is hard to imagine Jeff Saturday, in his first coaching stint above the high school level, rallying the groups.
Two Seahawks RBs deemed game-time decisions vs. Panthers
Initially listed as questionable after injuries in last weekend’s win over the Rams, Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas have both been downgraded to doubtful leading into the team’s matchup against the Panthers this Sunday, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Both Walker and Dallas will be game-time decisions to play this weekend.
Report: Cowboys fear serious knee injury for RT Terence Steele
Steele, 25, was assured the full-time right tackle role this offseason when the Cowboys let La’el Collins depart in free agency. The Texas Tech alum had seen plenty of playing time prior to that, of course, but the decision represented a vote of confidence in him. To date, Steele had proven to be worthy of the first-team role, continuing his career progression.
Raiders waive G John Simpson
The release is surprising for a couple of reasons, the first of which being that Simpson started every game for the Raiders last season. He had earned two starts the year before as a rookie out of Clemson, before winning the full-time job at left guard in his sophomore season.
