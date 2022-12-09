Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Brevard Sheriff: Man shot dead in McDonald's parking lot
PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. — A man is dead after deputies say he attacked someone sitting in a truck at a McDonald’s in Port St. John Sunday night. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, the victim fought back and ultimately shot and killed his attacker. The...
proclaimerscv.com
Orlando Mom Fatally Murders Her Young Son
An Orlando mom was charged on Thursday after she admitted that she suffocated her young son leading to her fatal death. Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25 years old, called 911 from a hotel on Nov.15 and told them that she called her baby by suffocation. It was then that a warrant of arrest was executed against her. However, she started stabbing herself using a knife when authorities arrived at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
12-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after police say she brought a gun to school. According to police, it happened towards the end of the school day on Friday. According to school officials, they received a phone call late in the day Friday saying a...
Florida 12-year-old girl arrested after allegedly bringing loaded Glock 48 to middle school
Florida deputies say a 12-year-old girl allegedly brought a loaded gun to a middle school on Friday.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car
A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
WESH
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Dean Road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a vehicle crashed into a person who was either walking or riding a bike along the road last night around 11 p.m. The pedestrian was transported...
Suspect engages in standoff with Osceola County deputies, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened on Caloosa Street in Intercession City. Suspect Xavier Carlisle was wanted for burglary and battery out of Volusia County. Deputies said they had gone...
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
12-year-old arrested for having a loaded firearm at school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old girl for having a firearm at Greenwood Lakes Middle School. Deputies said they received a call from the school’s dean, who had found a black Glock 48 inside of a student’s backpack. The student...
fox13news.com
Paola Miranda-Rosa: Family of Florida woman missing for a year fear she may have been trafficked
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a missing Osceola County woman hopes a new mobile billboard may help them get answers in their desperate search. Paola Miranda-Rosa has been missing for about a year. The 31-year-old disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021 just before Christmas. Investigators said a video and...
Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Alleged wrong-way driver ran into woods, didn't call 911 for help after deadly crash
The search continues for an alleged wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on Sunday in Volusia County – killing three people – and then ran into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way...
click orlando
Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A lost dog separated from her family seven years ago was found in a Central Florida hotel and reunited with her owner, according to a heartfelt post by the Orange County Animal Services. The Facebook post said that road officers responded to an abandoned dog...
WESH
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, two people died in an Orange County crash. Two vehicles crashed on Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. A van in a southbound inside lane on Palm Parkway went over a median and into a northbound...
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
