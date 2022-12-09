Read full article on original website
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
18-year-old Oregon woman passes away after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A woman staying at Deer Valley died over the weekend following a tubing accident on the mountain after hours. According to Deer Valley spokeswoman Emily Summers, the incident took place around 9 p.m. Saturday night. The woman, an 18-year-old from Oregon, was tubing with friends and collided with one of...
Man dies in Cache Valley house fire
An 89-year-old man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Sunday morning in Lewiston, Cache County.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City man sentenced to 3 years in prison for gas-skimming scheme in Utah, Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty in a gas-skimming scheme in Utah and Idaho has been sentenced to serve three years in federal prison and pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. Yofre Napoleon Almonte, a Salt Lake City resident but...
Elko Daily Free Press
Neighbor spots house fire in Osino
ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor. “The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
ksl.com
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
KUTV
Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front
Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
kslnewsradio.com
UHP urging drivers to be prepared for winter conditions as storm hits Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm is moving through Utah, and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people to be mindful while driving. The UHP said they are ready to deal with any weather situations that might show up during the day. Trooper Kelley Jensen said drivers can...
10 legitimate Utah charities to donate to or volunteer for this Christmas
To help you with that decision, we have compiled a list of trustworthy organizations with ties to Utah. As not all donations are monetary, the list includes every form of donation or volunteer work the organization accepts.
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
KUTV
Utah parolee who 'bashed friend's head with brick' named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history is on the run and is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Eugene Baer, 58, on September 6th, 2022.
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
KSLTV
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
Best places to get pizza in Utah
Best pizza in Utah: Where can I find pizza in Utah? What’s the best pizza in Utah? Best pizza places in Utah county. Best pizza places in Salt Lake City.
LIVE: Winter storm sweeps Utah bringing snow, rain, and frigid temps
Most of Utah was put under severe weather warnings or advisories Sunday and Monday as a storm system moved in bringing snow, rain, wind and freezing temperatures.
kslnewsradio.com
Real estate agents, along with Utah residents, being scammed on Zillow
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County residents aren’t the only ones being scammed on the real estate app Zillow. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate said real estate agents are also being duped. “Vacant lot or land parcel listings are an easier target for...
ABC 4
Multiple winter weather alerts issued for Utah starting Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – After a relatively calm Saturday, there is going to be a major weather shift coming to much of Utah starting Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued several different alerts ahead of that active weather heading into our state. Starting in northern Utah...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did […]
