ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Neighbor spots house fire in Osino

ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor. “The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
ELKO COUNTY, NV
ksl.com

Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores

SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Many school districts staying on schedule as storm moves across Wasatch Front

Monday morning's snowstorm was affecting some morning commuters, but it's looking like all but one school is remaining on schedule as planned. Not all delay and closure information is immediately available to the public at large, though. Some school districts forego updating the schedule publicly and will instead send parents and guardians a mobile alert, text, phone call or email.
LOGAN, UT
upr.org

Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines

Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Multiple winter weather alerts issued for Utah starting Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – After a relatively calm Saturday, there is going to be a major weather shift coming to much of Utah starting Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued several different alerts ahead of that active weather heading into our state. Starting in northern Utah...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy