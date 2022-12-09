Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
cw39.com
Man sentenced to 45 years for killing Texas Southern University student, DA says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who robbed a shoe store and then, while on bond, fatally shot a Texas Southern University student during an armed robbery was sentenced to 45 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Sunday. Shanden Powell, 24, pleaded guilty on Friday to...
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware takes plea deal in gun, drug charges case
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Former NFL player, Kevin Ware took a plea deal involving two charges in Montgomery County. He’s the man accused of killing a Spring woman. Ware was escorted by deputies, after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver and possession of a gun as a felon.
‘Multiple’ injuries after church bus flips in Texas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including children, were injured Sunday when a small church bus flipped near an apartment in Texas, authorities said. One adult was critically injured when the bus crashed at an apartment complex in eastern Harris County near Houston, KHOU-TV reported. According to a tweet...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
theeastcountygazette.com
Reports Reveal that an Inmate From a Texas Prison who is Accused of Killing Five People was Able to Escape due to Several Security Lapses
According to the findings of an inquiry, a convicted serial killer in Texas evaded capture by officials from the Department of Criminal Justice. After killing four little boys and their grandfather in the Houston region in May, Gonzalo Lopez went on the run for 21 days. The investigation revealed that...
3 pedestrians killed hours apart after being hit on Houston's roadways
Investigators say one of the pedestrians who was killed ran out of gas along Westheimer Road and attempted to bring a gas can across the road when she was hit by a car.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots 2 teenagers attempting to rob his friend coming out of store, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas - One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station off Kenswick Drive near Farm-to-Market 1960 in North Harris County. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's homicide division...
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?
Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Houston’s Unconstitutional Asset Forfeitures. Law enforcement officers and prosecutors systematically violate the constitutional rights of innocent property owners and interstate drivers, seizing cash and other valuable items without legitimate probable cause, although police often insist their experience can determine when large amounts of cash or property is about to be used(or had been used) to facilitate a crime. Many incidents when police executed seizures many situations later proved the officer(s) made faulty decisions by taking away the person's property. This course of action deprives individuals of much-needed funds in their possession. Police agencies will seize additional property like vehicles, houses, businesses, motorcycles, farmland and other tangible items. Eventually seized properties and money will be auctioned off after a judge declare a civil forfeiture lawsuit met the requirements for final seizure, regardless if a person who owned the property or properties hadn’t been convicted of a crime. State and local government(prosecuting attorney office) then split the proceeds with the law enforcement agency that made the seizure.
KSAT 12
Small church bus carrying 25 people flips over in Houston, several injured, sheriff says
HOUSTON, Texas – A small church bus carrying 25 people flipped over near an apartment complex in Houston, sending many to area hospitals, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at 90 Uvalde Road. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez,...
KHOU
HPD: Woman accused of breaking into vehicles shot, killed by homeowner in Spring Branch area
HOUSTON — A homeowner shot a woman to death after police said she had been breaking into cars in the Spring Branch area. Police said the 26-year-old woman was burglarizing vehicles with a man when the homeowner shot her multiple times. Her body was later found in a ditch on Harland Drive near Antoine Drive.
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Texas Southern University police chief on administrative leave over fraud allegations
TSU alleges that Mary Young ran an overtime and payroll abuse that cost the university and taxpayers thousands of dollars in officer hours that were never worked.
Cy-Fair firefighter shocked while fighting fire at mobile home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Cy-Fair firefighter was taken to a hospital after being shocked at the scene of a mobile home fire on Sunday. Cy-Fair Fire Department officials said it happened just before 6 p.m. on Saddlewood Drive in the Katy Country Estates subdivision. The firefighter was taken...
HPD: Homeowner shot, killed by masked suspects after fight in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway for two suspects after a homeowner was shot and killed in southeast Houston, according to police. It happened at a home on Safeguard St., near Bellfort Ave. and Cullen Blvd. just after midnight Saturday. Police said the homeowner heard a noise in the...
Brothers help pull kids to safety after church bus flips on its side
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a dozen people are recovering after being injured in a church bus crash last weekend. It happened around noon on Sunday along Uvalde Road near Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the bus was taking people home after service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
KHOU
Driver was speeding when church bus flipped in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured Sunday when a church bus flipped on its side in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about it just after 1 p.m. but said the crash happened around noon at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road just south of Wallisville Road. Gonzalez said the bus was transporting people from church service.
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
fox26houston.com
2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
