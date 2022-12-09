ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

proclaimerscv.com

Orlando Mom Fatally Murders Her Young Son

An Orlando mom was charged on Thursday after she admitted that she suffocated her young son leading to her fatal death. Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25 years old, called 911 from a hotel on Nov.15 and told them that she called her baby by suffocation. It was then that a warrant of arrest was executed against her. However, she started stabbing herself using a knife when authorities arrived at the scene.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Dean Road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a vehicle crashed into a person who was either walking or riding a bike along the road last night around 11 p.m. The pedestrian was transported...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart

A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend

Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation

The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
ORLANDO, FL

