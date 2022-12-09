Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies. The fatal shooting happened...
proclaimerscv.com
Orlando Mom Fatally Murders Her Young Son
An Orlando mom was charged on Thursday after she admitted that she suffocated her young son leading to her fatal death. Carlisha Maria Anderson, 25 years old, called 911 from a hotel on Nov.15 and told them that she called her baby by suffocation. It was then that a warrant of arrest was executed against her. However, she started stabbing herself using a knife when authorities arrived at the scene.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
Florida man confesses to robbing Circle K with ‘police’ hat because he was ‘bored,’ officers say
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man was arrested this past Wednesday after being connected to a pair of robberies, according to police. NBC affiliate WESH reported that Orlando police first began their investigation when a TD Bank was robbed by a man wearing a hat that said “police” and a pair of sunglasses. Detectives […]
WESH
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers in Orlando say they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Dean Road. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a vehicle crashed into a person who was either walking or riding a bike along the road last night around 11 p.m. The pedestrian was transported...
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested in theft of Leesburg woman’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested by Mount Dora police on a warrant stemming from a domestic battery and the theft of a golf cart. When he was taken into custody this past week, 41-year-old David L. Nicholson of Mount Dora was also charged with resisting arrest without violence. The warrant...
WESH
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
fox35orlando.com
Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car
A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers seek hit-and-run driver after bicyclist killed in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a car driver struck a man along Dean Road late Sunday and then left the crash scene. Investigators said an Orlando man, 37, was riding or walking his bike near Dean Haven Court just after 11 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan hit him.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
fox35orlando.com
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Alleged wrong-way driver ran into woods, didn't call 911 for help after deadly crash
The search continues for an alleged wrong-way driver who crashed into a vehicle on Sunday in Volusia County – killing three people – and then ran into the woods, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling the wrong way...
Plant City man drove drunk, split other car in half during fatal high-speed crash: FHP
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a woman dead late Saturday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of SR-574 and North Forbes Road at 11:30 p.m. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Ezekiel […]
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
