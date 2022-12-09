Read full article on original website
kuer.org
Salt Lake Valley west-siders bear the brunt of bad air. Tell us more about it
The west side of the Salt Lake Valley is home to many things: a diverse population, a vibrant assortment of ethnic culinary options, many small businesses, strong neighborhoods and booming trade industries. It’s also home to the worst air in the state. Salt Lake County received an F when...
kuer.org
2022 EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive
Eccles Broadcast Center: 101 Wasatch Drive, SLC, UT 84112. Bring frozen turkeys, hams, and other food or clothing items to help Utah families in need during the holiday season. Drive up to our tent in the parking lot and EBC employees will unload your items. Your monetary donation is also welcome and tax deductible. Make checks out to Crossroads Urban Center, or use the link below to donate online.
