Why Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin wants to ‘forget’ last season’s heroics

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 4 days ago

DENVER — Igor Shesterkin wants to forget about last season.

Winning the Vezina Trophy, finishing in the top three for the Hart Trophy and backstopping the New York Rangers to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final is in the rearview mirror. It’s a new season, and one that hasn’t gone the way the Russian netminder has wanted it to.

What happened in the past isn’t going to have any effect on the future. Only Shesterkin and the rest of the Rangers can dictate that.

The historic season Shesterkin pieced together in 2021-22 was always going to be a daunting expectation to live up to. Not only was he the front-runner for the top goalie award for much of the season, but his NHL-leading 2.09 goals-against average and his .935 save percentage was the third-best all time among goalies to play in at least 50 games. The Rangers wouldn’t have had the success they did without him, especially with the way he carried them through a turbulent start to the season.

Igor Shesterkin has not matched last season’s heroics.
“A little bit in the beginning of the season,” Shesterkin told The Post Thursday when asked if he felt any pressure at the start of this season. “Right now, I just forget about it. It was last season. It doesn’t matter what happened. Right now, I need to help my team get two points every night.”

That hasn’t always been the case through the Rangers’ first 28 games this season. There has been a noticeable drop-off from his third to his fourth year in the NHL, but the severity of it has been glaring because of what the Rangers have come to expect from Shesterkin. The losses that have piled up in their 13-10-5 record and fifth-place ranking in the Metropolitan Division have only made it seem worse.

Still, Shesterkin gives the Rangers a chance to win every night — he just hasn’t been doing it all by himself as of late.

“Of course, I want to be better every day, but last season was very good for me,” said Shesterkin, whose .913 save percentage heading into the Rangers’ matchup with the Avalanche on Friday is ranked ninth in the NHL among goalies who have at least 15 starts. “It’s tough to start a new season with these numbers. Everybody knows how I can play. I tried to reach that again and try to forget about last season. Just keep my focus on this year. I hope it’ll be a better year for our team.”

The 26-year-old noted that he has spent a lot of time watching film with Benoit Allaire, the Rangers director of goaltending. The two have identified areas Shesterkin needs to work on and have made that the focus of every practice. Shesterkin looked particularly strong in the Rangers’ 5-1 win over the Golden Knights on Wednesday, when he stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced and gave up just one goal or less for the fifth time this season.

Shesterkin will likely get the start against a depleted Avalanche team, who he and the Rangers lost to in a shootout earlier this season in the midst of what was ultimately a four-game losing streak. A familiar face in Alexandar Georgiev was in goal for that one and the emotion with which he played made it clear just how badly he wanted to beat his former team. Cue the redemption game for Shesterkin.

“I feel good, but I’m just trying to keep working on my game, practice hard,” Shesterkin said. “We’ll see what happens, but it’s not what I want to see right now. I want to play better.”

