New York City, NY

Tom Thibodeau starting to ‘play the kids’ as Knicks fans have hoped

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 4 days ago

Fans have been clamoring for Tom Thibodeau to “play the kids” for a couple of years, and the Knicks’ rotation never has been more reflective of that plea during his coaching tenure in New York than in the last two wins against 2022 playoff teams Cleveland and Atlanta.

With Derrick Rose falling out of the rotation, a few weeks after Evan Fournier had lost his starting job and was sent to the end of the bench, all nine Knicks who’ve played in the past two games are under 30 years old.

Julius Randle, who turned 28 in November, was the oldest player on the court for the Knicks, with second-year guards Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride taking on increased roles and greatly boosting the team’s perimeter defense.

“You guys probably get wrapped up in that more than I do. I know it’s trendy in the league. To me, whether you’re young or old doesn’t really matter,” Thibodeau said before Wednesday’s win over the Hawks . “It’s how does it fit together, how does it work together, can we get out there and play hard and smart and together? Those are the things that you want to evaluate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025YtR_0jcai1zO00
Quentin Grimes, knocks the ball away from Trae Young, during the Knicks’ win over the Hawks.
USA TODAY Sports
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkpPA_0jcai1zO00
Quentin Grimes making good on wild-card status by transforming Knicks on both ends

Thibodeau consistently has been effusive whenever asked about Grimes’ two-way game , including after his season-best 23 points with strong defense against Trae Young in Wednesday’s win. And while McBride has scored only three points in the past two games, he’s totaled eight assists and just two turnovers in 43 minutes.

Thibodeau similarly has praised third-year players Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, although the latter will miss at least a few weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture of the right fibula Wednesday against the Hawks.

Second-year big man Jericho Sims also has proven deserving of minutes, although he remains behind centers Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein in that section of the playing rotation.

“I like how our young guys work. I knew when we got them from the very first day, you could see it,” Thibodeau said. “You could see it in practice. You could see how they approach things. You could see how competitive they are.

“So usually those are the characteristics that drive achievement, when you look at how competitive a guy is. What’s their work ethic like? What’s their toughness like? What’s their mental quickness like? You look at all those intangibles. What are the things that drive achievement? And they fit the bill.”

Comments / 0

 

