Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
TechRadar
Death Stranding 2 trailer shows series continues tradition of being weird AF
While Death Stranding 2 isn't a surprise, after all, back in May, actor Norman Reedus straight up said he was appearing in a sequel. Now we've had official confirmation and the first trailer of the game. More importantly, the trailer confirms that the sequel will continue the series' tradition of being completely weird.
Geoff Keighley Returns as the Host of the 2022 Game Awards
Though the award show is less than a decade old, the Game Awards has set a high standard for itself, bringing in multitudes of viewers who game on all platforms. But who hosts the famed award show? Here's a breakdown of the show's hosts this year. Article continues below advertisement.
Engadget
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
techeblog.com
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer from Game Awards Teases the Mushroom Kingdom
A new Super Mario Bros. movie trailer was released today during The Game Awards show and it gives us a first look at the Mushroom Kingdom. Slated to hit theaters in the US on April 7, 2023, we see Mario and Toad making their way through a bazaar-like area of the Mushroom Kingdom, even crossing floating platforms at one point.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
The Verge
MrBeast is joining Fortnite with his own skins and a $1 million challenge
MrBeast, who recently became the most-subscribed-to creator on YouTube, is the next person to join Fortnite’s Icon Series. The creator made a brief appearance in a trailer for Fortnite’s newest season, and Epic Games is now confirming that not only will MrBeast be getting his own Fortnite skins, but also a MrBeast-themed in-game competition with a $1 million prize.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer. This story is developing... The Lords of the Fallen was revealed earlier...
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy 16 – Release date for PC, – in June at PC port before 2024
The new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 confirmed the date of its release and possibly gave away a date for the PC version, too. As everyone suspected, Final Fantasy 16 made an appearance at the Game Awards last night. In fact, the decision to close the event was rather than something altogether new.
Collider
Best Moments From The Game Awards 2022, From ‘Suicide Squad’ to ‘Hades 2’
Last evening, The Game Awards 2022 united gamers worldwide to honor the year's most beloved titles. From AAA super productions to innovative indie titles, the games that took a trophy home represent the best video games released in 2022. However, The Game Awards’ ceremony is also known for highlighting the industry's most prominent talents and showing gaming reveals that tease what’s to come in the next couple of years. And, of course, a good award ceremony always has its fair share of unscripted events to keep things fresh.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 Release date announced June 6 vs 2023, New Cinematic Trailer Unleashed For The Blind Now Released
Blizzard Entertainment announced the release date for the Diablo 4 game at The Game Awards, and it’s set for June 6th, 2023! And also a new cinematic trailer looks just so awesome. If you are watching the cinematic trailer right now, you can see those forces fighting. If it...
