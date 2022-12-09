Read full article on original website
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
Nintendo Releases Second Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer
A second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released today during a new Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer gives fans a closer look at what to expect from the film when it releases in April, including a chance to hear Anya-Taylor Joy's take on Princess Peach, and see Donkey Kong. Nintendo had teased the trailer with a glimpse inside Peach's Castle yesterday, leading many to suspect that the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom would take center stage in today's trailer. We did get to see just that, as well as a glimpse at several other elements, including Tanooki Mario, the presence of Mario Karts, and even a whole bunch of Yoshis! The new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
Hades is getting a sequel
Supergiant Games, the makers of Hades and Bastion, revealed their next game at The Game Awards 2022: a direct sequel to Hades called Hades II. This one seems to focus around witches and magic, and the game’s Steam page mentions that it’s “rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth.” You play as a character named Melinoë, the Underworld Princess, which is pretty metal. (She is the sister of Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, according to Supergiant’s website.)
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
Bayonetta gets a fairy-tale origin story in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
Given the recent release of Bayonetta 3, as well as the long wait for its release after Bayonetta 2 in 2014, fans of PlatinumGames’ action series about a witch with time-bending powers may not have expected to see another entry so soon. The Game Awards 2022 shocked everyone with the reveal of an origin story about Bayonetta, aka Cereza, titled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The game will be released for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
The developers of Celeste debut the first trailer for their next game, Earthblade
Extremely OK Games, the makers of the beloved indie platformer Celeste, shared a first trailer for the studio’s next game, Earthblade, at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. In Earthblade, you play as a character named Nevoa as you explore a “free-roaming, dynamically-loading map,” according to an email sent shortly after the trailer debuted. The game has 2D pixel graphics to Celeste, but Earthblade looks to take place in a more fantasy-inspired world.
'Death Stranding 2' is Hideo Kojima's next game
Hideo Kojima's next project is Death Stranding 2. The reveal trailer for the sequel shows Fragile, played by Léa Seydoux, and Sam, played by Norman Reedus, in a world still infested with lethal BTs. There's no word on a release date, but according to the trailer's YouTube description, it's heading to PlayStation 5.
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores New DLC Announced For PS5: AP15 (forbidden west)
At The Game Awards 2022, the creators of Horizon Forbidden West released a new trailer with an addition Burning Shoresin that Aloy will visit Los Angeles. Burning Shores is coming out on April 19, 2023. The trailer isn’t showing any action, but we saw Aloy riding a pterodactyl lizard in...
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Nintendo announced Three Houses-themed Fire Emblem Engage DLC
Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage DLC during The Game Awards 2022, with the first of four waves launching with the game on Jan. 20, 2023. Engage’s first round of DLC will feature Engage heroes from Fire Emblem Three Houses, namely the RPG’s three lords: Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.
Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023
Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
Amazon partners with basketball legend Steph Curry to make a ToeJam & Earl movie
No, I did not generate this headline with Mad Libs.
