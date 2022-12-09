Rancho Santa Margarita, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Yorba Linda. The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00. The South Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Yorba Linda High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Jacinto. The Rancho Mirage High School soccer team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00. The Rancho Mirage High School soccer team will have a game with San Jacinto High School on December 12, 2022, 18:00:00.
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Bernardino. The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 16:45:00. The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.
Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
Riverside Police Department is searching for Bibiana Campos, a 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile, who is believed to have run away from Poly High School. Campos is 5’4′, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Dec. 7, wearing an orange sweater, black shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a grey backpack. She is from the Eastside neighborhoods but is possibly in Ontario or greater area.
