Rancho Santa Margarita, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Riverside Police Department is searching for Bibiana Campos, a 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile, who is believed to have run away from Poly High School. Campos is 5’4′, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Dec. 7, wearing an orange sweater, black shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a grey backpack. She is from the Eastside neighborhoods but is possibly in Ontario or greater area.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO