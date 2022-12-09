ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Rancho Santa Margarita, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Laguna Beach High School soccer team will have a game with Tesoro High School on December 09, 2022, 17:45:00.

Laguna Beach High School
Tesoro High School
December 09, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Palos Verdes Estates, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The West High School - Torrance soccer team will have a game with Palos Verdes High School on December 12, 2022, 15:15:00.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Murrieta, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hillcrest High School soccer team will have a game with Murrieta Mesa High School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
MURRIETA, CA
Rowland Heights, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The La Serna High School soccer team will have a game with Rowland High School on December 12, 2022, 15:30:00.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
Moreno Valley, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Canyon Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Valley View High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Montclair, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hesperia High School soccer team will have a game with Montclair High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Placentia, December 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Fullerton Union High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School - Placentia on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
PLACENTIA, CA
KTLA

Snoop Dogg opens pop-up shop in L.A.’s Fairfax District

Long Beach’s very own is opening up a pop-up shop in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District. The store is called Solestage and it’s on Fairfax Avenue. It’s a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and fashion designer Philipp Plein. The pair linked up to launch their new Pleindogg silhouette shoes. The sneakers come in two different colorways, one […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

14 year old girl missing from Riverside

Riverside Police Department is searching for Bibiana Campos, a 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile, who is believed to have run away from Poly High School. Campos is 5’4′, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Dec. 7, wearing an orange sweater, black shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a grey backpack. She is from the Eastside neighborhoods but is possibly in Ontario or greater area.
RIVERSIDE, CA
