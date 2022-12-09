Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
SUV crashes into pole along I-95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver had to be rescued from an SUV that went off Interstate 95 and crashed into a pole along the highway in Warwick. The crash was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Monday. Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the SUV. State...
Turnto10.com
SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
GoLocalProv
RI State Police Investigate Fatal Crash, 56-Year-Old Man Died in Incident
The Rhode Island State Police report that on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 4:20 PM, Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield. The investigation...
Man killed in I-295 crash
A North Attleboro man has died following a single-car crash on I-295 in Smithfield on Sunday, according to Rhode Island State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
Turnto10.com
Truck crashes through fence, into garage in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — A truck crashed through a fence and into a garage in Bellingham on Monday morning. The crash happened on Ernie Drive at about 7:15 a.m. It's not clear if slick roads caused by Sunday's snowstorm were a factor. No additional information was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of victim killed in Route 44 crash that injured 4 others
Officials have released the name Monday of the victim in a fatal crash on Route 44. According to police, rescuers responded just after 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive between Walmart and the Courtyard by Marriott Boston Raynham. Upon arrival, police officers and firefighters...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Loud Muffler, Loud Dog & Loud Youths
9:15 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police about a damaged mailbox. She said she heard what sounded like a crash at around 7:30 a.m. and saw the damaged mailbox along with some pieces of a broken headlight nearby when she went outside an hour later. 9:52 a.m....
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed at Dexter Training Ground Park in Providence
Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city on Friday night. Shortly after 10 PM on Friday night, police were called to the Dexter Training Ground Park — behind the Cranston Street Armory — for a report of a stabbing. According to police, the victim...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
WCVB
Police: Body found in high-rise Boston apartment, suspect got stuck trying to dive out window
BOSTON — A death investigation is unfolding inside a high-rise Boston apartment building on Monday, where broken windows are visible after police say they had to rescue a suspect who attempted to dive out of a higher window. Police said they were called to a 12-floor apartment in the...
Turnto10.com
Newport drivers rewarded for safe driving habits under 'Mission Blue Santa'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is actively looking to reward safe driving behavior this holiday season through its "Mission Blue Santa" program. "[It's] to reward the citizens of the city for good behavior overall, whether that be a good deed or a good driving record," said Officer Frank Pirri, who has served in the department's Community Police Unit for the last decade. "The police wear blue, so, Blue Santa!"
Turnto10.com
Police release name of woman killed in I-495 crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham on Thursday night. Police said 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston was found by first responders after her car went off the road and rolled onto its side. Middleton...
newbedfordguide.com
Rochester Fire Department dispatched to single-vehicle rollover with trapped occupant
“The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Snipatuit Rd yesterday with the occupant trapped in the vehicle. On arrival, the vehicle was found on its side and the operator was self-extricating through the rear window which had broken out in the crash. The operator refused...
Turnto10.com
Good Samaritans help injured ducks, one tangled in 6-pack holder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A success story at a Providence park Monday as two injured ducks got badly needed help. Good Samaritans spotted the two crested ducks at Roger Williams Park several days ago. One of them, a female, swallowed a six-pack holder. Part of the plastic became wrapped...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
Comments / 0