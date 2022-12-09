Read full article on original website
Hernando deputies: Suspect 'displeased with quality of' marijuana shoots victim's car in retaliation
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Hernando County man was arrested after he admitted to shooting at a vehicle to "scare" the victim inside, deputies said, adding that the suspect was upset at the quality of marijuana the victim sold to him earlier that day. On Saturday, deputies said the male...
Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.
Deputies arrest driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Pinellas County deputies arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old pedestrian in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
Hernando County fentanyl bust nets 4 arrests: deputies
Undercover detectives went to the home to buy drugs multiple times and were eventually able to obtain a search warrant.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
FHP searches for driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
Argument between minors leads to 1 stabbed in Largo Central Park
One minor stabbed another on Sunday after an argument in Largo Central Park, according to the Largo Police Department.
TPD: Man found lying on road with several gunshot wounds; murder investigation underway
Woman’s body found by fishermen off Egmont Key; FBI investigating
The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found floating off the coast of Pinellas County on Saturday morning.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Tampa Police Investigating After Man Found In Street Shot Multiple Times
Florida man accidentally shoots at deputy in a fit of road rage
A sheriff’s deputy from Hillsborough County, Fla., was driving away from the county sheriff’s office firing range Wednesday evening when he was shot at from a man in another vehicle.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Truck wedged under semi-trailer after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
An early morning crash is affecting traffic for drivers heading into St. Petersburg on the Howard Frankland Bridge.
75-year-old motorcyclist killed while merging onto I-75 in Pasco County
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near Dade City after a crash.
TPD investigates homicide
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
WATCH: RV engulfed in flames at Pasco County mobile home park
Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.
