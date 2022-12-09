ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

'Christmas in Dorchester' final toy collection event

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers, has announced a third and final toy collection event for their "Christmas In Dorchester" toy distribution in partnership with Dorchester County Sunday, Dec. 11. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Community Resource Center...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

CCPL to close the West Ashley Library this Saturday for renovations

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — This Saturday, the Charleston County Public Library is closing its West Ashley location at 45 Windermere Blvd, to undergo renovations. Once construction begins the renovations are expected to take several months to complete. Some changes coming to the library are a new coat of paint in the interior, carpet, and furniture.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Striped Pig Distillery makes $10 million investment in Charleston County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today, Striped Pig Distillery, a family-operated distillery announced plans to expand in Charleston County. The company will invest $10 million in its current facility and create more than fifty jobs. The distillery is Charleston's first since Prohibition and specializes in Southern-style spirits including bourbon...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lincolnville holds first parade after 25 year hiatus

For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

House fire in Awendaw leaves two pets dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, tragedy struck in Awendaw. Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8504 Doar Road. Two dogs were removed from the home, and one was transported to the hospital, according to authorities. A cat and bird were found by firefighters and...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

Two free electronic recycling events for Beaufort County Residents on Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for county residents on Saturday, Dec. 10. Personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives, and miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, radios, and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash leaves downed utility lines, stoplights at Johns Island intersection

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed utility lines and stoplights at the intersection of Main Road and Rivers Road on Johns Island is causing delays for drivers. According to Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a crash Monday afternoon caused the damage. Drivers are urged to avoid the area, No serious...
abcnews4.com

NCPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal Ashley Phosphate Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday night, the North Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Road. According to authorities, one 43-year old suffered fatal injuries. The name of the pedestrian has not been released and the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson files lawsuit against district, board members

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former superintendent of Berkeley County School District Dr. Deon Jackson filed a lawsuit against the district and members of its board on Monday afternoon. Jackson, who was terminated as superintendent during a board meeting on Nov. 15, 2022, alleges the following against BCSD Chairman...
abcnews4.com

Early voting for City of Georgetown special election begins Dec.12

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Voting for the City of Georgetown's special election began this morning at 8:30 a.m. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Voters...
GEORGETOWN, SC

