Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Florida man arrested after stealing over $1.3K in Walgreens toothbrushes, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies said he stole $1,375 in toothbrushes from a Walgreens.
Florida Woman Charged After Pulling A “Dirty Harry” In Road Rage Incident
A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday after pointing a handgun during a road rage incident with a child in the backseat. Courtney Taylor Orr, 35, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Comments / 1