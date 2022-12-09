ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say

ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Jefferson Grove Apartments shooting under investigation

A local man was hospitalized after a shooting incident Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. when a 19-year-old male was shot by an unknown assailant at the front gate of the Jefferson Grove Apartments, according to a press release from the City of Newnan. The victim, identified as...
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA

