Memorial grows outside Gwinnett car dealership where masked man gunned down woman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a 34-year-old woman was gunned down while at work. Courtney Owens was shot and killed at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road around 4 p.m.
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say
ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Woman shot in possible road rage on Peachtree Street in Brookwood Hills, police say
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in the Brookwood Hills community. Atlanta Police on scene told 11Alive that a woman in the car was shot in the arm in what was likely a road rage incident. She was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing.
Georgia deputy arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend in 3 counties, GBI says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County deputy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend. Marlin Moultrie, 55, of Flovilla, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications. On Nov. 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau...
UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
APD searching for person of interest after 77-year-old woman found stabbed, dead in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a woman was killed at her Buckhead home on Saturday. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police,...
Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
Foul play suspected at homicide in Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway at a home in a Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police said. APD said an alleged murder happened at a residence in the Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. The scene was active throughout much of the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
“Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Atlanta police CSI unit uses fingerprints to catch suspects
From a spray can, police were able to identify a man wanted for spreading hate through graffiti. The CSI Unit within the Atlanta Police Department say this is all a part of what they're trained to do.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Jefferson Grove Apartments shooting under investigation
A local man was hospitalized after a shooting incident Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. when a 19-year-old male was shot by an unknown assailant at the front gate of the Jefferson Grove Apartments, according to a press release from the City of Newnan. The victim, identified as...
Atlanta woman found stabbed to death in her garage in gated community
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman was found stabbed to death in her garage on Saturday inside of a gated community. Atlanta police said a woman was killed at her Buckhead house on Saturday, according to WSB-TV. The woman was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Eleanor Bowles, 77.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
