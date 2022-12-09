Community members voice concern over Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway project

The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway could be on track to get a new makeover, but the proposal is being met with lots of concerns from community members.

One by one people took to the podium to share their thoughts on a plan that would have Bristol Motor Speedway managing, operating and maintaining the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Nearly two dozen people spoke against the proposal, while a dozen others shared their reasons for support including life-long NASCAR fan Norm Partin.

"I know this is a good thing for the city. I'm a taxpayer first and if it wasn't good with taxpayers I would be against it," Partin said.

He said the plan would help revitalize the historic track without costing taxpayers anything.

"When the cup series comes here, it's going to be a huge event. City-wide, downtown, neighborhoods — everything is going to get involved in this. The peripheral things that happen around that is good for the community," he said.

Renovations would include installing a sound reduction wall, safety features and rebuilding the grandstand to seat nearly 30,000 fans.

But for some who live near the stadium, the upgrade isn't worth it.

Heidi Basgall Favorite started the group Neighbors Opposing Track Expansion and said the city should consider other options.

"I think that what the city should do instead is access the 25 million available in the general fund right now for the race track. They can upgrade and make that racetrack really pretty. They can update the bathrooms and facilities, they can make it multi-use and welcome back the fair and other really cool events," Favorite said.

Whether the plan gets approved is still up for discussion, but people passionate about the issue say you can be certain, they'll be sharing their voices during the next public meeting in January.

