Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector

“In the U.S. alone, we throw away 37 million tons of wood waste,” said Eric Law, co-founder and CEO of Urban Machine. “That’s about half of what we harvest every year.” Law saw tremendous opportunity in being able to reclaim used wood from demolition sites, and waste pieces from new construction. He and his Bay-area startup team are aiming to eliminate that waste and reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry. Law came up with the idea for the company while working in his previous role in the construction industry.

1 DAY AGO