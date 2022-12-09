Read full article on original website
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
Mission Possible: New housing project in Medina for people with disabilities
MEDINA, Ohio — Lisa Morrison saw successful programs for the developmental disability community in other states and wondered, why can’t we have something like this in Ohio?. That sparked the creation of Integrated Community Solutions. Now, the non-profit has some big plans to improve people’s lives. SUBSCRIBE:...
Bullet goes through Warren home; officers collect over 20 shell casings nearby
A 73-year-old Warren man reported that a bullet went through his house after shots were fired Thursday night in 1100 block of Paige Ave. NE.
Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
East Cleveland native hosts community event on human-trafficking
As the event’s organizer and an East Cleveland native, Curtis Freed says he wants his community to be informed to save people from experiencing what Socorro did just five years ago.
Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
House burns down, demolished in Trumbull Co. fire
In Trumbull County, a Leavittsburg home is burnt the the ground after an overnight fire.
R.A.K.E helping families across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season
CLEVELAND — The organization R.A.K.E., or Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere, has been doing good work in Cleveland and beyond for almost 10 years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "So whether it's DJing a...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season in NE Ohio
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
Concerns heighten after another loaded gun found on Akron student
AKRON, Ohio — This is the second time in a week a student has been found with a loaded gun in the district, and before that, fights and stabbings have parents and students alike concerned. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6. The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.
Akron Police: Man Shot Dead in Car
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man was shot dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. Akron police say they found the 23-year-old victim in a parked car along Noble Avenue. He had been shot at least once. Police determined the gunman shot at...
3rd suspect pleads guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three out of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Nathaniel Poke Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiracy. He will be sentenced on March 27, 2023. Last month, Destiny Henderson,...
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
Resident robbed of wallet, cell phone, vehicle at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Extension. A male caller at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 told police that he had just been robbed. Two men approached the victim, and one pointed a gun at him, according to a Lakewood Police Department event report. They took his wallet, phone, and vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment building.
