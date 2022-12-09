ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Dryer Fire: North Canton Laundromat Blaze is Smoky One

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire inside a commercial dryer at New Berlin Bubbles and Suds in North Canton on Friday sent a lot of smoke into the building, and even into an adjacent business. The North Canton Fire Department says a city police officer...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6. The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Akron Police: Man Shot Dead in Car

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young man was shot dead inside a vehicle in Akron on Saturday afternoon. Akron police say they found the 23-year-old victim in a parked car along Noble Avenue. He had been shot at least once. Police determined the gunman shot at...
AKRON, OH

