The U.S. Department of Energy recently distributed $74 million from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to advance the reuse of batteries. Of that, $16 million went to a pair of San Diego area research groups. UC San Diego will receive $10 million to develop and scale up technology that recycles lithium-ion batteries. Smartville Inc. of Carlsbad has been awarded a $6 million grant to extend battery use for energy storage systems.
WASTECON® 2022 was held this week in sunny San Diego, CA for the first time in more than 15 years and attendees were eager to get into learning and meeting with old (and new) friends, experience new opportunities and see technologies that would help to make their operations more efficient.
