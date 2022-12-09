The Big 12 Conference basketball season has not yet begun, but the ten teams in the league are already making an impression across the country. Now that everyone has about ten games under their belt, it's time to update the league outlook, and pump out our first edition of snap judgments and Actually Accomplished Rankings of the year. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO