How To Stop Your Game From Crashing In Marvel's Midnight Suns
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" has everyone raving, but it's not without its flaws. The game, which came from the development team's work on "XCOM 2," was received relatively well. However, players are experiencing major crashes that prevent some gamers from saving and claiming new heroes. Reddit u/gregck4959plays explained that every time...
dexerto.com
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
Baldur's Gate 3 launches August 2023 with the return of two beloved party members
A new trailer teases the city of Baldur's Gate and some familiar faces
Horizon Forbidden West fans can't wait to face off against the colossal Horus Titan
"Just about lost my s*** at that Horus at the end"
Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks to conquer Lakeshore City
Need for Speed Unbound is finally here, and while we’re still wondering what took EA so long to officially reveal it – we even asked the creative director, in fact – during its three-day early access it’s vibed with the community as a fun open-world arcade experience. We will still need a few days before we can provide you with a complete review but we’ve already put together a good ten hours in the game and have put together some Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks.
Polygon
New The Lords of the Fallen gameplay shows gory, dark fantasy
Publisher CI Games debuted The Lords of the Fallen’s first gameplay trailer during The Game Awards on Thursday night. In the new trailer, voiced by House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, CI Games shows off gory, dark fantasy gameplay the series is known for — all captured in-game, it said.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
IGN
Samurai Maiden - Official Launch Trailer
Samurai Maiden is a Hack 'n Slash RPG that follows the story of 21st-century high school student, Tsumugi Tamaori, who is summoned in her sleep to the historic Sengoku period and the smoldering Honnoji Temple. Experience fast-paced action as this everyday girl slays demons and slashes her way through the chaos. Samurai Maiden launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Pinball FX - Official The Addams Family Table Trailer
Here's your look at the Williams Pinball: The Addams Family table, coming to Pinball FX on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Epic Game Store in February 2023. The table will also be available as a free download for Pinball Pass subscribers.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Season of the Seraph Trailer
Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph will be available starting today, December 6, 2022, through February 28, 2023. Watch the thrilling trailer for Season of the Seraph, featuring new seasonal activities, weekly missions that culminate to the discovery of a new Exotic weapon, a brand-new dungeon, some PvP updates, and more. A Ubisoft collaboration brings in-game ornaments to players who can now dress as iconic assassins in Destiny 2. Additionally, annual events such as The Dawning and Moments of Triumph are also back this Season for Guardians to celebrate the holidays.
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Defining The Front Line Trailer
The Great War: Western Front provides a unique opportunity to take total command of a significant period in history: The First World War. Our first behind-the-scenes look at the game 'Defining The Front Line’ explores how the team at Petroglyph brought this period of time to life, as well as some of the game's key features and goals – from authenticity and accuracy to strategy and management. The Great War: Western Front launches on PC in 2023.
