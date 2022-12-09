Need for Speed Unbound is finally here, and while we’re still wondering what took EA so long to officially reveal it – we even asked the creative director, in fact – during its three-day early access it’s vibed with the community as a fun open-world arcade experience. We will still need a few days before we can provide you with a complete review but we’ve already put together a good ten hours in the game and have put together some Need for Speed Unbound tips and tricks.

10 DAYS AGO