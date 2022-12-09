Claremont, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in San Bernardino. The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 16:45:00. The Xavier College Preparatory soccer team will have a game with Aquinas High School on December 12, 2022, 18:30:00.

