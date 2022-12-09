ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

COMMIT: Illini land ECU transfer OL Avery Jones

East Carolina transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones committed to Illinois following an official visit to campus this weekend. Jones, who has one year of eligibility remaining, chose Illinois over South Carolina and Missouri, among other suitors. He will enroll at Illinois in January and is likely to be an instant starter at center for the Illini.
Starkville product Ethan Pulliam staying home to handle football and baseball duties at MSU

To play multiple sports at a high level is never an easy task but to do it in the Southeastern Conference is beyond special. That’s what Starkville’s multi-sport star Ethan Pulliam is going to attempt to do and for those that have watched him work over the years, they don’t doubt that he’s going to accomplish it. In front of a packed auditorium at SHS, the longtime Mississippi State baseball commitment got a chance to announce that he will also play football for the Bulldogs next season as a punter.
BONEYARD: Pirate Power

The Mississippi State family and the college football world are in shock this evening as news of Coach Mike Leach's health concerns have made the rounds. The last 24-plus hours have not been good ones for the those who love Leach and the maroon and white. Yesterday morning, reports of...
In the film room: 2023 WR Collin Dixon

Illinois added a commitment from former Badgers' pledge Collin Dixon. We dissected the film to see what Dixon adds to the Illini and how we see him projecting into the receiver rotation once he arrives on campus.
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State

Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
WAPT

MSU Coach Mike Leach never at loss for words; fans flag favorite videos

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is a gem on and off the field. As of Monday, Leach was in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MSU officials said over the weekend that the coach suffered a "personal health issue" that led to him being taken by ambulance from his home to UMMC in Jackson.
Talkin’ Dawgs: Updating the transfer portal happenings for the Bulldogs

There has been no shortage of news for Mississippi State since the transfer opened earlier this week. The Bulldogs have already seen 12 players enter the transfer portal with a few offensive pieces like wide receviers Rara and Zavion Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson created the most headlines earlier in the week when his transfer announcement included a comment about coach Mike Leach not believing he was tough enough and being glad that he was gone.
desotocountynews.com

MSU coach Mike Leach hospitalized

Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that...
theclintoncourier.net

Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville

The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, December 12

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
