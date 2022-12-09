To play multiple sports at a high level is never an easy task but to do it in the Southeastern Conference is beyond special. That’s what Starkville’s multi-sport star Ethan Pulliam is going to attempt to do and for those that have watched him work over the years, they don’t doubt that he’s going to accomplish it. In front of a packed auditorium at SHS, the longtime Mississippi State baseball commitment got a chance to announce that he will also play football for the Bulldogs next season as a punter.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO