COMMIT: Illini land ECU transfer OL Avery Jones
East Carolina transfer offensive lineman Avery Jones committed to Illinois following an official visit to campus this weekend. Jones, who has one year of eligibility remaining, chose Illinois over South Carolina and Missouri, among other suitors. He will enroll at Illinois in January and is likely to be an instant starter at center for the Illini.
Starkville product Ethan Pulliam staying home to handle football and baseball duties at MSU
To play multiple sports at a high level is never an easy task but to do it in the Southeastern Conference is beyond special. That’s what Starkville’s multi-sport star Ethan Pulliam is going to attempt to do and for those that have watched him work over the years, they don’t doubt that he’s going to accomplish it. In front of a packed auditorium at SHS, the longtime Mississippi State baseball commitment got a chance to announce that he will also play football for the Bulldogs next season as a punter.
What it means: Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Illini
Breaking down the impact of Illinois land three-star Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Everything That Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's Loss to Mississippi State
Last night Minnesota lost at home to undefeated and 23rd ranked Mississippi State. After the event Ben Johnson spoke to the media and here is everything he said. How do you find a way to get all guys going in terms of getting in an offensive rhythm?. Ben Johnson: "This...
BONEYARD: Pirate Power
The Mississippi State family and the college football world are in shock this evening as news of Coach Mike Leach's health concerns have made the rounds. The last 24-plus hours have not been good ones for the those who love Leach and the maroon and white. Yesterday morning, reports of...
In the film room: 2023 WR Collin Dixon
Illinois added a commitment from former Badgers' pledge Collin Dixon. We dissected the film to see what Dixon adds to the Illini and how we see him projecting into the receiver rotation once he arrives on campus.
WR Collin Dixon explains why Illinois was the right choice
Illinois picks up a commitment from Tallmadge (Ohio) WR Collin Dixon, who explains his choice to 247Sports.
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 69-51 Loss to Mississippi State
Minnesota took some good steps forward tonight but still came out on the short end against the 23rd ranked and undefeated Mississippi Bulldogs. What positive steps were taken? What Bulldog items could not be overcome? We dive in with Five Takeaways!. One. Steps Forward. If you are a Gopher fan...
Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach “Needing A Miracle” After Being Life Flighted To A Mississippi Hospital
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the Mississippi State football team after head coach Mike Leach was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi. On Sunday (yesterday) Mississippi head football coach, Mike Leach was taken to a local hospital after what is being called "a personal...
2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State
Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
MSU Coach Mike Leach never at loss for words; fans flag favorite videos
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is a gem on and off the field. As of Monday, Leach was in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MSU officials said over the weekend that the coach suffered a "personal health issue" that led to him being taken by ambulance from his home to UMMC in Jackson.
Talkin’ Dawgs: Updating the transfer portal happenings for the Bulldogs
There has been no shortage of news for Mississippi State since the transfer opened earlier this week. The Bulldogs have already seen 12 players enter the transfer portal with a few offensive pieces like wide receviers Rara and Zavion Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson created the most headlines earlier in the week when his transfer announcement included a comment about coach Mike Leach not believing he was tough enough and being glad that he was gone.
Minnesota vs. Mississippi State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Mississippi State 8-0; Minnesota 4-5 After a two-game homestand, the #23 Mississippi State Bulldogs will be on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Williams Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MSU coach Mike Leach hospitalized
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that...
Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville
The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
Things To Know Monday, December 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
