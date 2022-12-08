ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50-Cent Cheeseburgers Being Offered at McDonald's

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXt26_0jcafeSF00
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

McDonald’s is celebrating the holidays and spreading some holiday cheer this month.

This week McDonald’s kicked off the “SZN of Sharing” promotion.

What is the “SZN of Sharing”?

The “SZN of Sharing” is an app-only promotion that McDonald’s is running this month. There are daily deals that will be available to customers through the McDonald’s app.

There is also a really cool chance for customers to win the “McDonald’s for Life” sweepstakes. If you happen to be the lucky winner of that sweepstakes then you will get two free meals a week for 50 years.

Right now, the deal that everyone is talking about is the $0.50 double cheeseburger. Now, this deal will only be good for one more day, on Friday, December 9, 2022. You can’t beat this deal right now, especially when everything is so expensive right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7ikd_0jcafeSF00
Via McDonald’s

Now, if cheeseburgers aren’t your thing McDonald’s is offering other deals over the next few weeks.

To stay up to date on all of the deals you can take advantage of you can visit the “SZN of Sharing” website.

