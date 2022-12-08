Read full article on original website
Awake not "woke"
3d ago
Working in health care, I can tell you that the push for the vaccine is what hurt us... Ow it's those of us who have vaccine who have lots of sickness and health issues where we did not before. Those who stood strong are the healthiest. We thank you for your bravery and weathering that storm. We need more of you to heal from this
Reply(10)
6
Related
Health workers in Northern Ireland to receive delayed pay award
Health workers in Northern Ireland are to receive a pay rise recommended by independent salary review bodies, Stormont’s Department of Health has announced.The delayed move comes after civil servants secured the legislative authority to make decisions on pay amid Stormont’s political impasse.Decisions on other public sector employees, such as teachers and civil servants, are still awaited.However, on Thursday the Department of Finance said that the rise for civil servants urged by former finance minister Conor Murphy earlier this year will not be possible due to a lack of funds.The majority of health workers are to receive at least an additional...
BBC
Cost of living: Health workers on 24-hour strike in pay dispute
Health sector workers from three of NI's biggest unions are taking part in a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay and conditions. Members from Unison, Nipsa and GMB are involved. Health workers have been told they will receive a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400, however, Unison's regional secretary said...
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing.
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions
Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
BBC
Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'
Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Healthline
Strep A Outbreak: What to Know About Symptoms, Risks, and Treatments
Step A is a bacteria that causes a myriad of conditions including scarlet fever and strep throat. Invasive Group A Strep has been linked to a number of recent deaths in UK children. Common treatments include antibiotics like amoxicillin. This month the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) released a...
Comments / 13