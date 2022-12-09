ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Warren High School soccer team will have a game with Rio Grande City High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

Warren High School
Rio Grande City High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

southtexascollege.edu

Pharr City Clerk Hilda Pedraza will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in Operations Management during STC’s Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, December 10 at Bert Ogden Arena.

It was 2015 when Hilda Pedraza first began her college journey at South Texas College. Now seven years later, she has received an associate degree and is about to earn a bachelor’s degree. The Pharr city clerk will be one of more than 2,400 students who will graduate Saturday...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Basilica of San Juan prepares for two-day celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Basilica of San Juan Del Valle will have a two-day celebration in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, starting Sunday. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, followed by a midnight Mass into early Monday morning. The celebration continues at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, followed by mass throughout the day, the post states.
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

No injuries reported after Fed-Ex truck catches fire in Weslaco

A Fed-Ex truck on fire on the expressway stopped traffic Monday morning. Authorities are investigating the fire that occurred on the eastbound lanes of Expressway 83 between Victoria Road and Westgate. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck managed to pull over onto the shoulder lane before it was fully engulfed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen makes history in City of Palms Championship

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen High School won the City of Palms Tournament for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs defeated Los Fresnos, 54-53. McAllen controlled most of the second half in the championship game. Los Frensos had its chances at the free throw line, but they did not capitalize. The Falcons were […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Gate That Led To Deadly ATV Crash Near Mission Removed

A bollard gate that’s been blamed for the death of a Border Patrol agent earlier this week has been removed from its location near Mission. Workers finished removing the gate Thursdayy, two days after Raul Gonzalez, Junior died when his ATV struck the steel gate while he was tracking a group that had illegally crossed the border.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

956 Vanished: Neal King

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

TXDOT closures could impact Mercedes traffic

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mercedes will be closing six eastbound I-2 entry and exit ramps starting Monday, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The closures begin at 9 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. starting Monday Dec. 12 through Wednesday Dec. 14, the release states. The […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Pharr PD enhances police patrol for the holidays

There are just 20 days left in the year, and while schools and offices close their doors for the holidays, police are staying busy. With holiday break right around the corner and kids starting to go out, parents tend to worry about their kids. Channel 5 News spoke to several...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Travis Bush to be first UTRGV head football coach

EDINBURG, Texas (Valley Central) – UTRGV set to hire Travis Bush as its first football head coach in program history. The news first reported by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The hiring comes less than a month after UTRGV announced the approval of its football program. Bush will be coming from New Braunfels High School. He […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

FedEx truck with packages caught fire in Weslaco, fire department says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A FedEx truck with packages caught on fire in Weslaco, causing traffic delays on the expressway Monday morning. “The vehicle was a total loss,” the Weslaco Fire Department told ValleyCentral. The fire happened around 10 a.m. at the 2400 block of Western I-2 eastbound lane. The driver was able to safely […]
WESLACO, TX
CBS DFW

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Police continue to investigate shooting death of Elsa teen

The Elsa Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of an Elsa teen. The body of Gianni Ruiz was found last month in the parking lot of the Elsa Housing Authority after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area. Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis said...
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol lays to rest fallen agent who died in ATV crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Starr district attorney’s office vehicle used in smuggling attempt

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after a vehicle registered to the Starr County district attorney’s office was used in a human smuggling attempt Wednesday in Victoria County, officials said. At 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for an alleged traffic violation, and the vehicle displayed […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Beware holiday online shopping fraud, say experts

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions across the country are preparing for the holiday season with the majority of consumers shopping for Christmas gifts online. Although online shopping is a convenient way to buy what you need with just a few clicks, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers of potential fraud schemes – especially during […]
MCALLEN, TX
